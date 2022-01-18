ARTICLE

Australia: Construction disputes - is it time for an added perspective?

With a wave of large construction and project disputes anticipated, is it time for an added perspective?

Forensic expert, Owain Stone, was recently featured in the Australian Centre for International Arbitration's (ACICA) publication, ACICA Review.

Disputes typically follow a wave of investment in construction and major infrastructure projects. Construction disputes are often heard through arbitration, particularly when parties are geographically dispersed and cross-jurisdictional issues are involved.

In this article, Owain shares his insights into the importance of a holistic approach. "To ensure the approach to any dispute is reasonable, well-informed and proportionate, and justifies the investment of time and money, calling on multiple specialist skill sets is critical."

