This publication provides a concise review of, and commercially focused commentary on, the latest major judicial and legislative developments affecting the Australian construction and infrastructure industry.

In this special edition, we have a particular focus on ESG.

The rise of ESG over the last 12 months has been driven by five major trends: the accelerating capital flows to ESG funds and businesses, the global drive to net zero, a move from voluntary principles and guidelines to mandatory regulation, shifting investor expectations and increasing shareholder activism, and a heightened customer and employee sensitivity to environmental and social issues.

As capital and business opportunities are increasingly flowing to responsible businesses that are seen to hold themselves accountable by considering their environmental and social impacts, and governing with integrity and transparency, we continue to work with clients to build the best ESG risk frameworks across their operations and supply chains.

This edition of the Corrs Project Update includes the usual case notes on important judicial decisions from across Australia, and also a focus to some of ESG issues as we explore:

the dangers of greenwashing, as regulators shareholders and activists increasingly use

litigation to hold companies to account;

whether arbitration may provide the answer to ESG disputes in the future; and

a practical guide to key climate change considerations for supply chains.

We hope that you will find this publication both informative and thought provoking.

You can access a copy of Projects Update: Q4 2021 here or click the 'DOWNLOAD PDF' below.

Download PDF file

