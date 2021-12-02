In the media

Architectural practices show increased interest in digital tools

New research aims to help future-proof architectural practices with data to inform investment decisions as architecture moves further into the digital realm. Survey respondents concluded that BIM is the way of the future with 55 per cent expecting it to be used on all projects in just five years' time (24 November 2021). More...

Lifting construction through workplace culture

At the Infrastructure Sustainability Council, we help our members drive sustainability outcomes during the planning, design, delivery and operation of infrastructure that can positively impact the planet, people and their prosperity and progress a world class industry (24 November 2021). More...

$110 billion in infrastructure projects will change how we live

World-class infrastructure is critical to Australia's economic productivity and to making our cities and regions more liveable and easy to move around (23 November 2021). More...

Detached home building to remain strong throughout 2022

"Demand for new detached and multi-unit housing has remained strong, suggesting that the current boom in home building will be sustained throughout 2022," stated HIA Chief Economist, Tim Reardon (19 November 2021). More...

New South Wales

Great Western Highway environmental assessment and concept design released

The Review of Environmental Factors and concept design have been released for the Australian Government's planned $2 billion upgrade to the Great Western Highway, with the community invited to submit feedback (26 November 2021). More...

Work kicks off on Sydney's newest airport terminal

The new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport has hit another major milestone with construction now underway on the world-class passenger terminal (19 November 2021). More...

Green energy region given a green light

The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment has declared the State's Central-West Orana region Australia's first-ever Renewable Energy Zone. The Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo NSW) would be appointed as the infrastructure planner and would coordinate the transmission, generation, firming and storage projects (16 November 2021). More...

Queensland

Road and rail intermodal terminal to bring jobs to Darling Downs

The Queensland Government has announced a new road and rail intermodal terminal near Toowoomba, which is expected to create jobs in the Darling Downs. The project, which is supported by the Queensland Government with $12.6 million in loan funding, will be built at InterLinkSQ in Charlton (25 November 2021). More...

Resources plan drives new minerals and industry growth

A 30-year plan for Queensland's resources industry proposes to fast-track new economy minerals production and processing, trigger new regional industries, and cut red tape to drive new projects and jobs (24 November 2021). More...

Builder appointed for first tower of $1.25B La Pelago

GURNERT has appointed ICON Construction to build the first 68-level tower at its significant Gold Coast project La Pelago, with a build price estimated to be over $350 million (23 November 2021). More...

Rockhampton Ring Road construction tendering process begins

Pre-qualified contractors are invited to tender on the much-anticipated, $1.065 billion, Rockhampton Ring Road project (18 November 2021). More...

Review to examine role of building industry developers

The Queensland Government is set to examine the role of property developers as part of a review of its nation-leading building industry fairness reforms, following a recommendation from the Queensland Parliament's Transport and Public Works Committee. The Queensland Building Plan has already enhanced construction sector payment protections and the review is part of Queensland's comprehensive and balanced approach (16 November 2021). More...

Mirvac adds another tower to $1bn Newstead masterplan

Mirvac has submitted plans for the sixth tower in its $1-billion residential Waterfront Newstead precinct on the Brisbane River. The project marks the second stage of Mirvac's "Sky Precinct" at 57 Skyring Terrace in Newstead (16 November 2021). More...

Coomera Connector is good to go

Gold Coasters are a step closer to driving on the 'Second M1' as the first contract is awarded. Acciona Construction Australia Pty Ltd and Georgiou Group Pty Ltd Joint Venture, with WSP and BG&E as the designers, will undertake enabling works and finalise the design for Coomera Connector Stage 1 North, between Coomera and Helensvale (16 November 2021). More...

Satellite Hospitals Program takes milestone step forward

The Palaszczuk Government is a step closer to bringing the Satellite Hospitals Program to life with the appointment of Hutchinson Builders (Hutchies) as Managing Contractor (16 November 2021). More...

Victoria

Victorian Government provides $9.3b funding for Suburban Rail Loop works

The Victorian Government is providing $9.3 billion in funding towards major works on the Suburban Rail Loop (SRL) to deliver twin rail tunnels and six underground stations, with the project expected to create up to 8,000 jobs. The funding will also be invested in new community projects and initiatives in the broader areas around the stations (26 November 2021). More...

Sunraysia Water Efficiency Project Consultation Opens

The Andrews Labor Government and Lower Murray Water are seeking community input on a proposed $37 million infrastructure modernisation project in the Sunraysia Irrigation District (19 November 2021). More...

City of Monash earmarked to receive first Build to Rent development

Australian practice i2C Architects, in a global alliance with international design practice Ryder Architecture, has plans to deliver the City of Monash's first-ever Build to Rent development in Oakleigh South, known as Fieldworks House (19 November 2021). More...

New research to understand mould risk in new housing

The Victorian Building Authority (VBA) is funding research to help minimise the risk of mould growth in new energy efficient buildings. Due for completion in 2023, this research complements work the VBA is already doing, including investigating the nature and extent of moisture damage in Victorian residential buildings (18 November 2021). More...

Building Authority builds 10-year record

Building permit approvals in Victoria during the last financial year were at their highest level in the past decade, according to new data from the Victorian Building Authority. The largest increase in approvals was in regional Victoria, which saw a 32 per cent spike in the number of building permit approvals (18 November 2021). More...

BBA: Victoria hits record levels of building permit approvals

Building permit data collected by the Victorian Building Authority shows that approvals totaled 123,330 in 2020-21, an increase of 18 per cent from the previous financial year (104,560) and 13 per cent more than 2018-19 (109,396) (16 November 2021). More...

Victorian regulators emphasise compliance across the building sector

Four Victorian regulators will join forces next week to ensure construction and demolition operators across the state meet safety, environmental, building and plumbing compliance obligations (15 November 2021). More...

Practice and courts

ISCA: The Draft Culture Standard for the Construction Industry

The ISv2.1 Rating Scheme tackles this head on through workforce sustainability credits, rewarding projects for effectively addressing strategic workforce planning and bringing into focus the most material issues for people in the construction workforce. The ISCA sees three areas that the Culture Standard could further address: The IS wider view of diversity and inclusion, Modern Slavery and nature of subcontracting.

The consultation period on the draft Culture Standard closes on 17 December 2021. Provide feedback on the draft Culture Standard here.

ABCB: Which version of an NCC referenced document applies and when?

Knowing which NCC referenced document to use can be confusing, especially when they are updated between NCC amendment cycles. The use of A Deemed-to-Satisfy (DTS) Solution must use the version of the referenced document listed in Schedule 4 of the NCC. Check out this article for more guidance on understanding NCC referenced documents (18 November 2021). More...

Adoption of NCC 2022 to be delayed

The delayed adoption will also see adjustments to key dates in the amendment cycle process for NCC 2022 to allow stakeholders time to participate. These adjusted dates include:

May - July 2021: NCC 2022 Public Comment Draft released for public consultation

May 2022: NCC 2022 Preview published at ncc.abcb.gov.au

If you have any questions regarding the delayed adoption of NCC 2022, please submit an online enquiry.

New South Wales

EPA: National Asbestos Awareness Week: Think twice about asbestos and know where to look

Your home might be the 1 in 3 that has asbestos so if you're considering DIY renovations or maintenance the EPA wants you to get in the know, take it slow and get a pro (23 November 2021). More...

Guide for design practitioners and engineers

Consult Australia, Engineers Australia and the Australian Institute of Architects have joined forces to develop the Guide for design practitioners and engineers to help their members tackle the recent NSW Building Confidence reforms. There are multiple new obligations on design practitioners, engineers and building practitioners throughout the life of a building under the NSW Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 and the Design and Building Practitioners Regulation 2021.

Infrastructure Grants program opens today

To be eligible for funding, applications must meet eligibility conditions including, the project location, the applicant and project benefit, purpose and development status. There is also a requirement for local government applicants to match funding. Applications are open from 1 November to 22 November 2021. More...

Conflicts of interest - savings and transitional arrangements

Clause 71 of the Regulation introduces savings provisions for certain conflict of interest situations where the certifier was appointed before 1 July 2020 and the work will be completed before 1 July 2022. The provisions relate to council-certified developments and to developments where the certifier gave advice on how to comply with the BCA deemed to satisfy provisions. For all the changes, access the Amendment Regulation here.

Queensland

QBCC: Notifiable works tool

The QBCC has launched an online interactive tool allowing users to identify if their work is permit work, notifiable work or unregulated work. The tool works by asking the user to respond to five questions, then, depending on your answers, the tool will confirm if the work is notifiable work. It will also indicate if a form 4 or 4A is required or if it is permit work. View the tool here (18 November 2021).

Next round of QBCC reporting

It's time to start preparing to submit the next round of QBCC Annual Reporting information. You can submit your information online via the myQBCC portal or via the dedicated QBCC form. Contracting licensees must submit Annual Reporting by the due date: 31 December 2021 - Category 1- 7; 31 March 2022 - SC1 and SC2. No need to wait for the due date, the myQBCC portal is open and accepting your submission now.

Reminder: Building Industry Fairness (Security of Payment) and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2020 (BIFOLA Act)

To advise that the commencement of section 125A of the Building Industry Fairness (Security of Payment) and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2020 has been postponed. As a result of the regulation, section 125A will not commence until late July 2022. More...

QBCC reminder: Extension to PI insurance cladding exemption

The Building (Professional Indemnity Insurance) Amendment Regulation 2020 commenced on 18 September 2020, giving effect to the extension of the external cladding exclusion. Now, certifiers can continue to obtain a licence to operate with PI insurance containing exclusions in relation to non-compliant external cladding until 30 June 2022. More...

Build-to-Rent update - approved projects

The Queensland Government has approved two Brisbane-based affordable housing projects by developers following a Request for Detailed Proposals from shortlisted applicants from the Expression of Interest Phase of the Pilot Project. It is anticipated construction will commence mid-2021 following the finalisation of designs for the projects, with operations expected to commence in 2023. More...

Victoria

VBA reminder: Plumbing compliance certificates protect your work

When plumbing work, including labour, materials, appliances and fixtures, is valued at $750 or more, plumbers must issue their customers a signed compliance certificate within five days of completing the work. The VBA has an online consumer resource portal with information for anyone who experiences issues with builders or plumbers. To find a licensed or registered practitioner, visit: vba.vic.gov.au/tools/find-practitioner (2021).

VBA: Carpenters selected for first stage of trades registration

Carpenters will be the first group of trades registered under Victoria's recently developed trades registration framework. Provisional registration and licensing for carpenters is expected to commence in mid-2021. For more information and answers to frequently asked questions, refer to the Engage Victoria website.

