ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Hot on the heels of the Queensland Government's efforts to implement building industry fairness reforms in terms of payment protections, the Government has appointed a Developer Review Panel following a recommendation from the Queensland Parliament's Transport and Public Works Committee.

The Committee heard in 2020 that developers are the driving force behind much of the work undertaken in the construction sector and has recommended a review of developers' financial and operational capacity, ethical behaviour and work practices.

The panel will be supported by a reference group comprised of key industry stakeholder representatives including peak industry bodies representing developers, the insurance sector, building and construction and the legal profession.

Currently, property developers are not required to hold QBCC Licences to carry out their activities and the industry is watching with interest, as that is anticipated to be a possible outcome of this review.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.