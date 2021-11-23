In the media

Pace of new construction work slows across Asia-Pacific region

The rate of new construction projects slowed slightly in the third quarter of 2021, with new infrastructure works making up falls in new residential and commercial projects, according to a survey of experts and professionals working in the construction sector across the Asia-Pacific region by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (11 November 2021). More...

Joint statement: Industry to recharge before delivering massive infrastructure pipeline

Key industry groups involved in delivering the Australian Government's record $110 billion investment in infrastructure projects are calling on public and private sectors to close live procurement processes over the end-of-year holiday period, and commence new procurement processes on or after Wednesday 5 January 2022 (11 November 2021). More...

Australian and New Zealand professions launch Charter for Climate Action

Engineers Australia has joined a diverse group of Australia and New Zealand's most distinguished professional bodies to officially launch the Global Professional Bodies Climate Action Charter in Australia and New Zealand (11 November 2021). More...

Building trades shortage worsens

The HIA Trades Availability Index deteriorated further in the September 2021 quarter indicating that the industry is experiencing the most significant skills shortage since the inception of the Report in 2003 (05 November 2021). More...

Building approvals remained elevated in September

"Detached building approvals continue to suggest there is still strong demand for housing six months after the HomeBuilder stimulus ended in March," stated HIA Economist Tom Devitt (03 November 2021). More...

New South Wales

Darling Harbour to get greener and more connected

A new public park spanning the Western Distributor and connecting Sydney's CBD to Darling Harbour is part of a $891 million retail and office tower idea for Sydney's famed and vital Darling Harbour (10 November 2021). More...

$75 million Resources for Regions round eight delivering projects for mining towns

Mining communities across regional NSW are set to benefit from infrastructure and programs that will improve economic opportunities, local amenity and create positive social outcomes, thanks to Round Eight of Resources for Regions (08 November 2021). More...

Second contract awarded for tunnel plans

A second contract has been awarded to carry out investigation work for the feasibility of Australia's longest road tunnel project as part of the Great Western Highway upgrade between Katoomba and Lithgow (04 November 2021). More...

New M12 Motorway plans open for public comment

The NSW Government is opening up the new $2 billion M12 Motorway design, place and landscape plans for public consultation. The M12 project is jointly funded by the Federal Government and NSW Government on an 80:20 basis, and is expected to support up to 2,400 jobs during construction (03 November 2021). More...

Latest infrastructure grants deliver big boost to communities

The NSW Government's Infrastructure Grants program is investing $4.1 million into 41 projects to strengthen local communities. Minister for Digital and Customer Service Victor Dominello said the grants would boost the economy, provide local jobs and help businesses as the State reopens (01 November 2021). More...

Queensland

Energy Queensland seeks battery suppliers in EOI

Energy Queensland is calling for expressions of interest from supply companies to be part of a preferred supplier panel, for possible future supply of large batteries suitable to be connected to the distribution network (11 November 2021). More...

Interstate tradies build on Sunshine state numbers

Tradies have flocked to the Sunshine State over the past 18 months, with the QBCC experiencing its biggest jump in licensee numbers in more than five years (11 November 2021). More...

Hidden asbestos danger sparking a warning

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland is to use Asbestos Awareness Week later this month (22-28 November) to show householders and tradespeople where they can find asbestos in homes and what they should do to stay safe (09 November 2021). More...

Green light for Spit funding set to boost local construction

A four-year works program worth $16.95 million has been approved by the Palaszczuk Government, giving the green light to a series of job-creating infrastructure projects on The Spit (04 November 2021). More...

Work begins on $850m Brisbane's Yeerongpilly Green Riverside

Work has begun on the first stage of the $850-million Yeerongpilly Green Riverside community. The first stage includes 83 apartments, 10 terrace homes, a Woolworths, dining precinct, commercial offices and retail space. The Yeerongpilly Green Riverside masterplan includes 1200 homes and 2ha of parkland, and will create about 6600 construction jobs (04 November 2021). More...

Victoria

We get knocked down: Melbourne the nation's house demolition capital

Melbourne has become the knockdown and rebuild capital of Australia in the past five years, new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveals, with some suburbs adding four new homes for each one lost to the wreckers since 2016 (12 November 2021). More...

Construction sector warned of email scams

Building and plumbing practitioners should be on the alert for cybercriminals targeting construction companies and their customers, the Victorian Building Authority warns (11 November 2021). More...

Building the long-awaited Melbourne airport rail

Planning and delivery of Melbourne Airport Rail is being overseen by Rail Projects Victoria, which is also assisting in the delivery of other major rail infrastructure projects such as the Metro Tunnel, Sunbury Line Upgrade, Regional Rail Revival and Geelong Fast Rail (08 November 2021). More...

Practice and courts

HIA Submission

Proposal to increase residential buildings energy efficiency requirements - consultation RIS

8 November 2021 - HIA has made a substantive submission to the Australian Building Codes Board Consultation Regulation Impact Statement (RIS) on the NCC 2022 Energy Efficiency changes.

Adoption of NCC 2022 to be delayed

The delayed adoption will also see adjustments to key dates in the amendment cycle process for NCC 2022 to allow stakeholders time to participate. These adjusted dates include:

May - July 2021: NCC 2022 Public Comment Draft released for public consultation

May 2022: NCC 2022 Preview published at ncc.abcb.gov.au

If you have any questions regarding the delayed adoption of NCC 2022, please submit an online enquiry.

New South Wales

Residential Apartment Buildings (Compliance and Enforcement Powers) Act orders register

Orders are issued by the Building Commissioner under the Residential Apartment Buildings (Compliance and Enforcement Powers) Act 2020. The register is updated to 22 October 2021. More...

Dams Safety legislative changes come into effect 1 November

Declared dam owners are reminded that new requirements under the Dams Safety Act 2014 and Dams Safety Regulation 2019 come into effect on Monday, 1 November 2021. More...

Guide for design practitioners and engineers

Consult Australia, Engineers Australia and the Australian Institute of Architects have joined forces to develop the Guide for design practitioners and engineers to help their members tackle the recent NSW Building Confidence reforms. There are multiple new obligations on design practitioners, engineers and building practitioners throughout the life of a building under the NSW Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 and the Design and Building Practitioners Regulation 2021.

Infrastructure grants program opens

To be eligible for funding, applications must meet eligibility conditions including, the project location, the applicant and project benefit, purpose and development status. There is also a requirement for local government applicants to match funding. Applications are open from 1 November to 22 November 2021. More...

Queensland

QBCC: Don't risk being unlicensed

Apply now. If you wait, there may be insufficient time to process your application by 31 December 2021. Lodge your application form online with myQBCC at?my.qbcc.qld.gov.au/s/licence-app For 'how to' use:??myQBCC Mechanical services licence application user guide or you can complete an?application form (01 November 2021). More...

Next round of QBCC reporting

It's time to start preparing to submit the next round of QBCC Annual Reporting information. You can submit your information online via the myQBCC portal or via the dedicated QBCC form. Contracting licensees must submit Annual Reporting by the due date: 31 December 2021 - Category 1- 7; 31 March 2022 - SC1 and SC2. No need to wait for the due date, the myQBCC portal is open and accepting your submission now!

Draft State Infrastructure Strategy

The Queensland Government has released the Draft State Infrastructure Strategy and the Queensland Government Infrastructure Pipeline.

The draft vision anticipates the State's infrastructure needs over the next two decades and will be supported by seven regional infrastructure plans.

The QGIP is a detailed program of the Government's four-year $52.2 billion infrastructure spend and also outlines the potential future proposals currently under consideration by the Queensland Government.

Consultation on the draft strategy closed on 21 October 2021. Feedback will be used, alongside other engagement, continued research and further analysis, to inform the final strategy planned for release in early 2022.

Reminder: Building Industry Fairness (Security of Payment) and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2020

To advise that the commencement of section 125A of the Building Industry Fairness (Security of Payment) and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2020 has been postponed. As a result of the regulation, section 125A will not commence until late July 2022. More...

QBCC reminder: Extension to PI insurance cladding exemption

The Building (Professional Indemnity Insurance) Amendment Regulation 2020 commenced on 18 September 2020, giving effect to the extension of the external cladding exclusion. Now, certifiers can continue to obtain a licence to operate with PI insurance containing exclusions in relation to non-compliant external cladding until 30 June 2022. More...

Build-to-Rent update - Approved projects

The Queensland Government has approved two Brisbane-based affordable housing projects by developers following a Request for Detailed Proposals from shortlisted applicants from the Expression of Interest Phase of the Pilot Project. It is anticipated construction will commence mid-2021 following the finalisation of designs for the projects, with operations expected to commence in 2023. More...

Victoria

VBA: Plumbing compliance certificates protect your work

When plumbing work, including labour, materials, appliances and fixtures, is valued at $750 or more, plumbers must issue their customers a signed compliance certificate within five days of completing the work. The VBA has an online consumer resource portal with information for anyone who experiences issues with builders or plumbers. To find a licensed or registered practitioner, visit here (2021).

VBA: Revised AS/NZS plumbing standards - transition period

The VBA has applied a transition period for plumbers to familiarise themselves with revised AS/NZS standards, before they need to be applied to plumbing practices on 1 September 2022. More...

VBA: Carpenters selected for first stage of trades registration

Carpenters will be the first group of trades registered under Victoria's recently developed trades registration framework. Provisional registration and licensing for carpenters is expected to commence in mid-2021. For more information and answers to frequently asked questions, refer to the Engage Victoria website.

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.