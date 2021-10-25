ARTICLE

In the media

World-wide fire safety initiative launched

The initiative, titled Decade of Action for Fire Safety 2022-2032, aims to ensure an internationally consistent approach to the safety and management of buildings and infrastructure as well as further saving lives reducing risk and preventing devastating fires (13 October 2021). More...

Public infrastructure projects at risk of COVID-induced skilled labour shortage, report finds

Government investment in bridges, roads and railways is expected to double in coming years, but a new report has warned the spending blitz could be undermined by one of the worst skills shortages in decades, according to Independent advisory group Infrastructure Australia (13 October 2021). More...

First Infrastructure Market Capacity report reveals surge in demand for skills, labour, plant and materials

Infrastructure Australia has published its first Infrastructure Market Capacity report, forecasting a surge in demand for skills, labour and materials due to the rapid increase in public infrastructure investment (13 October 2021). More...

New home sales strengthen in September

Sales of new detached houses increased by 2.3 per cent in September compared to the previous month," stated HIA Economist Tom Devitt. In the six months from April to September, New Home Sales were 9.3 per cent above the same period in 2019 and 0.8 per cent above the same period in 2018 (12 October 2021). More...

Global building leaders call for faster net-zero emissions transition ahead of COP26

The Australian Institute of Architects is joining more than two dozen global built environment peak bodies and over 60 of the largest and most influential building industry firms around the world to challenge government leaders in the lead up to COP26 (11 October 2021). More...

Cement and concrete industry targets net zero by 2050

In a statement released jointly by Cement, Concrete & Aggregates Australia and the Cement Industry Federation, the industry has committed to working towards decarbonising cement and concrete in the construction supply chain, and declared its ambition to deliver net zero carbon cement and concrete to Australian society by 2050 (11 October 2021). More...

Clever construction is key to Australia's biggest builds

When it comes to delivering large-scale, multimillion-dollar projects, the steel and timber shortage needs to be expertly managed, with the use of innovative technologies and careful supply chain coordination (07 October 2021). More...

Committee to examine 10-year pipeline for Australian infrastructure projects

On Tuesday the standing committee on infrastructure, transport and cities will hear about the challenges and opportunities facing the construction industry to deliver government infrastructure projects over the next decade (04 October 2021). More...

Electricity given power to energise market

Major reforms have been introduced to the National Electricity Market to improve market efficiency, competition and consumer benefits. Chief Executive of the AEMO, Daniel Westerman said the reforms included Five Minute Settlements, Wholesale Demand Response and two-day retail switching (04 October 2021). More...

Construction loans remain elevated in August

The number of loans for the construction of a new dwelling fell by 4.9 per cent in August but remains elevated compared to pre-COVID levels," stated HIA Economist, Tom Devitt. This will ensure a solid pipeline of home building work and associated employment well into the second half of 2022 (01 October 2021). More...

New South Wales

New South Wales hydrogen strategy to drive investment, create jobs and power prosperity

NSW is set to attract more than $80 billion of investment, drive deep decarbonisation and establish itself as an energy and economic superpower with the launch of the NSW Hydrogen Strategy (13 October 2021). More...

Three companies shortlisted for New South Wales Coffs bypass construction

CPB Webuild Joint Venture, Acciona Seymour Whyte Joint Venture and Gamuda Ferrovial Joint Venture have been selected to take part in the tender process, which will be finalised by the end of 2021, with the successful contractor to be announced mid-2022 (12 October 2021). More...

Queensland

Queensland's construction pipeline to reach $62 billion

According to the latest Queensland Major Projects Pipeline report, the value of the state's major construction and engineering future is expected to reach $62 billion across the next five years. The report, released by the Queensland Major Contractors Association, found that the value has grown by almost 25 per cent in the last 12 months (14 October 2021). More...

Not just the principal contractor's responsibility: Falls through penetrations

It's not always the responsibility of the principal contractor on a construction site to manage the risk of falls, particularly the risk of falls through penetrations (13 October 2021). More...

Gold Coast Airport expansion to kick start international travel

The three-level, 30,000m² terminal expansion at the Gold Coast Airport will prepare the region to reopen its borders, with plans for the terminal to open in 2022. The terminal expansion will double the floor size of the existing terminal, and includes four glass aerobridges, additional retail space and a large departure lounge (12 October 2021). More...

$6.9 million to make the case for new water infrastructure in Queensland's north

Projects to get more water to farmers and horticulturalists in the north and create more jobs in agriculture will be investigated thanks to an investment from the Morrison Joyce Coalition Government (12 October 2021). More...

Central Queensland leads the way in clean energy

The Palaszczuk Government and Rio Tinto have signed a statement of cooperation to seize the opportunities presented by clean energy and make Central Queensland an industrial and renewable energy powerhouse (12 October 2021). More...

$32 million for Townsville City deal

Funding from Federal, State and Local Governments in Queensland has been announced to support the Townsville City Deal, a 15-year agreement to support the development of community infrastructure (05 October 2021). More...

Victoria

Victoria recycled plastic noise walls specification approved

Victorians will soon reduce traffic noise and plastic waste after a new specification to allow recycled plastic noise panels was approved. The game-changing specification follows the successful installation of the world's first 75 per cent recycled plastic noise panels on the Mordialloc Freeway project (13 October 2021). More...

VBA welcomes new Commissioners

The Victorian Building Authority (VBA) has welcomed four new Commissioners appointed to the building and plumbing regulator's Board. New appointees to the VBA Board include Dr Gillian Sparkes AM, Thu-Trang Tran, Murray Coleman OAM and Simon Weir (12 October 2021). More...

First look – new Victoria train stations to create jobs, ease congestion

Designs for two new Pakenham and East Pakenham stations have been revealed as part of a project to extend the metropolitan rail track and build in a growing area of Melbourne. Architecture firm, Genton, is working to develop the modern stations, with the design of Pakenham Station reflecting the character of the suburb (12 October 2021). More...

Construction contracts awarded for Victoria road upgrades

Contracts have been awarded for the construction of two major road upgrades in Melbourne's south east, set to improve safety and traffic conditions for drivers. Symal Group will build the Narre Warren North Upgrade, while Negri Contractors have been selected to deliver the South Road Upgrade (08 October 2021). More...

Victorian construction businesses to receive cash grants

The Victorian Government is backing construction businesses most affected by lockdown restrictions with a $196.6 million package of cash grants for thousands of operators as the industry prepares to reopen (02 October 2021). More...

Practice and courts

Adoption of NCC 2022 to be delayed

The delayed adoption will also see adjustments to key dates in the amendment cycle process for NCC 2022 to allow stakeholders time to participate. These adjusted dates include:

May – July 2021: NCC 2022 Public Comment Draft released for public consultation

May 2022: NCC 2022 Preview published at ncc.abcb.gov.au

If you have any questions regarding the delayed adoption of NCC 2022, please submit an online enquiry.

New South Wales

Renewable energy and regional cities

Notification start-end date 13/09/2021 – 11/10/2021

The Infrastructure SEPP sets out the planning rules and controls for infrastructure in NSW. As part of these ongoing improvements, the NSW Government has proposed changes to the rules for where renewable energy projects can be built. More...

Infrastructure grants program opens

To be eligible for funding, applications must meet eligibility conditions including, the project location, the applicant and project benefit, purpose and development status. There is also a requirement for local government applicants to match funding. Applications are open from 1 November to 22 November 2021. More...

Queensland

Draft State Infrastructure Strategy

The Property Council has provided feedback on the Draft State Infrastructure. In the submission, the Property Council reinforces the importance of delivering crucial infrastructure to maximise the opportunity presented by the 2032 Olympic Games. To read the submission, please click here (October 2021).

Reminder: Building Industry Fairness (Security of Payment) and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2020

To advise that the commencement of section 125A of the Building Industry Fairness (Security of Payment) and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2020 has been postponed. As a result of the regulation, section 125A will not commence until late July 2022. More...

Build-to-Rent update – approved projects

The Queensland Government has approved two Brisbane-based affordable housing projects by developers following a Request for Detailed Proposals from shortlisted applicants from the Expression of Interest Phase of the Pilot Project. It is anticipated construction will commence mid-2021 following the finalisation of designs for the projects, with operations expected to commence in 2023. More...

Victoria

VBA: Make sure your pool is safe for summer

The Victorian Building Authority (VBA) is warning homeowners looking to install pools and pool fencing to check their tradespeople are registered. The warning follows reports of tradespeople building pool fences and installing pools without qualifications or appropriate registration (08 October 2021). More...

VBA: Carpenters selected for first stage of trades registration

Carpenters will be the first group of trades registered under Victoria's recently developed trades registration framework. Provisional registration and licensing for carpenters is expected to commence in mid-2021. For more information and answers to frequently asked questions, refer to the Engage Victoria website.

Cases

Queensland

Ausipile Pty Ltd v Bothar Boring and Tunnelling (Australia) Pty Ltd [2021] QCA 223

CONTRACTS – BUILDING, ENGINEERING AND RELATED CONTRACTS – REMUNERATION – STATUTORY REGULATION OF ENTITLEMENT TO AND RECOVERY OF PROGRESS PAYMENTS – PAYMENT CLAIMS – where the appellant and respondent entered a subcontract agreement to design and construct a secant pile launch shaft – where the respondent hired a crawler crane from the appellant to complete works under the head contract – where the appellant applied for judgment pursuant to s 78(2)(a) of the Building Industry Fairness (Security of Payment) Act 2017 (Qld) to recover amounts owing under a payment claim but the application was dismissed – whether the variation in relation to the hire of the crawler crane related to a contract other than the subcontract – whether the payment claim contained claims in relation to two contracts – whether the payment claim was void for the purpose of the Building Industry Fairness (Security of Payment) Act 2017 (Qld)

CONSUMER PROTECTION – MISLEADING OR DECEPTIVE CONDUCT OR FALSE REPRESENTATIONS – CHARACTER OR ATTRIBUTES OF CONDUCT OR REPRESENTATION – SILENCE AND NON-DISCLOSURE – where the respondent sent the appellant a letter stating that it would withhold further payment claims "as discussed" – where the appellant did not respond to the letter – whether the appellant's silence was misleading or deceptive or likely to mislead or deceive. Building Industry Fairness (Security of Payment) Act 2017 Qld s 67, s 68, s 69, s 70, s 75, s 76, s 77, s 78, s 100.

