In the media

Go8 supports PJCIS approach to protecting Australia's critical infrastructure

The Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security (PJCIS) recommendation to adopt a two-step approach to protecting Australia's critical infrastructure (29 September 2021). More...

Architects lay down challenge for carbon-neutral building

Australia's debate about reducing carbon emissions has widened to construction, with the lobby group for architects, the Australian Institute of Architects, mounting a push for the building industry to be net carbon zero in as little as nine years' time (28 September 2021). More...

Fears wharf strikes will bring construction to its knees

The construction industry has been dealt another blow as industrial action cripples ports across Australia, adding pressure to an already constrained construction materials supply chain (27 September 2021). More...

Strategic plan outlines vision for construction industry

The ACA has released its Strategic Plan for the next three years outlining priority areas for achieving a more sustainable construction industry. The plan outlines a clear ambition to strengthen each of the three pillars supporting the industry: Culture, capability and capacity, and commercial frameworks (27 September 2021). More...

Industry first partnership to lead the way to achieve net-zero transport in Australia

An industry-first partnership between Roads Australia, the Australasian Railway Association and the Infrastructure Sustainability Council has been announced, with the three bodies united in their efforts to help reduce the climate change impact of new and existing transport infrastructure. More...

$15 million to combat timber shortages

The Federal Government has invested an additional $15.1 million to combat the structural timber shortage faced by the housing and construction industry. The investment will be used to deliver bushfire-affected softwood to underutilised timber mills, targeting timber on Kangaroo Island that could provide enough timber for between 8,000 and 10,000 new houses (22 September 2021). More...

The time to act is now - not in 5, 10, 15 years!

The much-anticipated 2021 Australian Infrastructure Plan did not disappoint with its recommendations, but it fell short in one critical area - its implementation timeframes (21 September 2021). More...

New South Wales

New South Wales set to halve emissions by 2030

NSW is set to attract more than $37 billion in investment while slashing emissions by 50 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, under updated projections and objectives released as part of the Net Zero: Stage 1 Implementation Update (29 September 2021). More...

New South Wales narrow down tenders for major Newcastle Inner City Bypass works

Transport for New South Wales is seeking tenders from shortlisted applicants for works on the $450 million section of the Newcastle Inner City Bypass, the fifth section of the project between Rankin Park and Jesmond (28 September 2021). More...

Dam safety alert following Victorian earthquake

It's an opportune time for licensees with dams in NSW to check their dam structures after an earthquake and subsequent tremors in Victoria (23 September 2021). More...

Industry welcomes decision to lift construction work force caps

Infrastructure Partnerships Australia welcomes the NSW Government's announcement to lift construction workforce caps on sites. More...

New Western Sydney Airport design contract awarded

The contract to design and build the airfield at the new Western Sydney International Airport has been awarded, with innovative design and cutting edge technology to enhance the airfield's efficiency,to the CPB and ACCIONA joint venture following a competitive procurement process (20 September 2021). More...

Queensland

Developers warned as contractor loophole closure delayed

The Queensland government has postponed the closure of what many see as a loophole licensing exemption misused by contractors to enter into construction contracts and carry out building work in the state without being properly licensed (30 September 2021). More...

Applications open for $70 million Building our Regions program

The $70 million round six of the Palaszczuk Government's hugely successful Building Our Regions program has officially opened for construction projects focused on priority regional water supply and sewerage system projects. (29 September 2021). More...

Getting on with delivering a City Deal for South East Queensland

The Morrison Government stands ready to finalise a City Deal for the people of South-East Queensland and deliver critical infrastructure across the region with a list of projects having been agreed to with the Council of Mayors (28 September 2021). More...

Three new projects receive funding under Townsville City Deal

The Morrison Government has announced funding for three new projects to be funded as part of the Townsville City Deal (28 September 2021). More...

Gold Coast's first Diverging Diamond Interchange on its way

Construction of the Gold Coast's first Diverging Diamond Interchange has kicked off this month, as part of the $1 billion M1 Pacific Motorway - Varsity Lakes to Tugun upgrade (20 September 2021). More...

Victoria

Contracts awarded for Barwon Head Road upgrade

A trio of construction partners have been awarded contracts for the Barwon Heads Road Upgrade, which is expected to create around 500 local jobs and 1,400 indirect jobs. Decmil, BMD Constructions and BildGroup will build the project, in partnership with Major Road Projects Victoria (27 September 2021). More...

Expression of Interest open for Melbourne Airport Rail bridge package

Pre-qualified contractors are invited to submit Expressions of Interest for the construction of what will become the second-highest bridge in Victoria, and will support the Melbourne Airport Rail project.

The new bridge will replace a heritage-listed bridge over the Maribyrnong River Valley, as part of the Maribyrnong River Bridge Package (21 September 2021).

Practice and courts

Infrastructure Australia publishes proposal evaluation summaries

Infrastructure Australia has completed business case evaluations of the following proposals:

Coffs Harbour Bypass; Tonkin Highway (South of Roe Highway); Barwon Heads Road Duplication

As these business cases are funded, they have not been added to the Infrastructure Priority List. Find the proposals that Infrastructure Australia has previously evaluated here (24 September 2021).

Culture in construction

The Cost of Doing Nothing report calculates that the estimated economic cost of lost wellbeing from work-related fatalities, injuries and illnesses in 2018 was $6.1 billion; the productivity cost of employees consistently working overtime was $708 million; the cost of mental ill-health was $643 million and the cost of higher incidence of male construction worker suicides compared to other industries was $533 million. This report and other information about the Culture Standard are available on the new Culture in Construction website (September 2021).

ABCB: Residential Energy Efficiency Consultation RIS now open for comment

We are now seeking comment on a CRIS providing an analysis of proposed amendments to the residential energy efficiency provisions included in stage 2 of NCC 2022 public comment draft. The CRIS will be available for comment until 7 November 2021. More...

ABCB: National Construction Code 2022 public comment draft (stage 2)

The National Construction Code is updated every 3 years, based on industry research, public feedback and policy directions from governments to the ABCB between publishing cycles. The ABCB seeks comment on proposed amendments to energy efficiency and condensation technical provisions, via this second and final stage of public consultation, closing 17 October 2021. More...

Adoption of NCC 2022 to be delayed

The delayed adoption will also see adjustments to key dates in the amendment cycle process for NCC 2022 to allow stakeholders time to participate. These adjusted dates include:

May - July 2021: NCC 2022 Public Comment Draft released for public consultation

May 2022: NCC 2022 Preview published at ncc.abcb.gov.au

If you have any questions regarding the delayed adoption of NCC 2022, please submit an online enquiry.

New South Wales

The Net Zero Plan: Stage 1 implementation update

Sets out the NSW Government's action on climate change, including the State's nation-leading EV strategy, Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap, the $750 million Net Zero Industry and Innovation Program and the NSW Waste and Sustainable Materials Strategy. For more information visit: www.environment.nsw.gov.au/topics/climate-change/net-zero-plan (29 September 2021).

Dams safety legislative changes come into effect 1 November

Declared dam owners are reminded that new requirements under the Dams Safety Act 2014 and Dams Safety Regulation 2019 come into effect on Monday, 1 November 2021. More...

Guide for design practitioners and engineers

Consult Australia, Engineers Australia and the Australian Institute of Architects have joined forces to develop the Guide for design practitioners and engineers to help their members tackle the recent NSW Building Confidence reforms. There are multiple new obligations on design practitioners, engineers and building practitioners throughout the life of a building under the NSW Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 and the Design and Building Practitioners Regulation 2021.

Renewable energy and regional cities

Notification start-end date 13/09/2021 - 11/10/2021

The Infrastructure SEPP sets out the planning rules and controls for infrastructure in NSW. As part of these ongoing improvements, the NSW Government has proposed changes to the rules for where renewable energy projects can be built. More...

Infrastructure Grants program opens

To be eligible for funding, applications must meet eligibility conditions including, the project location, the applicant and project benefit, purpose and development status. There is also a requirement for local government applicants to match funding. Applications are open from 1 November to Monday 22 November 2021. More...

Conflicts of interest - savings and transitional arrangements

Clause 71 of the Regulation introduces savings provisions for certain conflict of interest situations where the certifier was appointed before 1 July 2020 and the work will be completed before 1 July 2022. The provisions relate to council-certified developments and to developments where the certifier gave advice on how to comply with the BCA deemed to satisfy provisions. For all the changes, access the Amendment Regulation here

Queensland

MBA: New building forms

The new Building Regulation 2021 came into effect on 1 September 2021. All building forms have been updated to reflect the new numbering and parts of the Building Regulation 2021. There are two new Forms (12 and 43) that change how competent persons, QBCC licensees and Building Certifiers use the aspect and inspection certificates for a building development approval. View all forms here (28 September 2021). More...

Draft State Infrastructure Strategy

The Queensland Government has released the Draft State Infrastructure Strategy and the Queensland Government Infrastructure Pipeline.

The draft vision anticipates the State's infrastructure needs over the next two decades and will be supported by seven regional infrastructure plans.

Reminder: Building Industry Fairness (Security of Payment) and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2020 (BIFOLA Act)

To advise that the commencement of section 125A of the Building Industry Fairness (Security of Payment) and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2020 has been postponed. As a result of the regulation, section 125A will not commence until late July 2022. More...

QBCC reminder: Extension to PI insurance cladding exemption

The Building (Professional Indemnity Insurance) Amendment Regulation 2020 commenced on 18 September 2020, giving effect to the extension of the external cladding exclusion. Now, certifiers can continue to obtain a licence to operate with PI insurance containing exclusions in relation to non-compliant external cladding until 30 June 2022. More...

Build-to-Rent update - approved projects

The Queensland Government has approved two Brisbane-based affordable housing projects by developers following a Request for Detailed Proposals from shortlisted applicants from the Expression of Interest Phase of the Pilot Project. It is anticipated construction will commence mid-2021 following the finalisation of designs for the projects, with operations expected to commence in 2023. More...

Victoria

VBA: Revised AS/NZS plumbing standards - transition period

The VBA has applied a transition period for plumbers to familiarise themselves with revised AS/NZS standards, before they need to be applied to plumbing practices on 1 September 2022. More...

VBA: Carpenters selected for first stage of trades registration

Carpenters will be the first group of trades registered under Victoria's recently developed trades registration framework. Provisional registration and licensing for carpenters is expected to commence in mid-2021. For more information and answers to frequently asked questions, refer to the Engage Victoria website.

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.