Construction Sites to Return to Full Capacity from 27 September 2021

Since 19 July 2021, NSW Construction sites have either been shut down or faced restrictions on the amount of persons eligible to attend sites to perform construction related work and activity. Currently, if the Construction site is in an LGA of concern then the maximum capacity of workers on site is 50% or if you are in any other part of Greater Sydney, the 50% maximum capacity applies if 1 or more persons on site do not comply with the NSW Government Covid-19 Vaccination Requirements.

From 27 September 2021 onwards, all constructions sites in greater Sydney region can now return to normal, albeit with some conditions to workers and construction sites which we provide as follows:

Construction Workers

Construction workers who do not currently live in an LGA of Concern must comply with the Covid-19 Vaccination Requirements.

Construction workers who currently reside in an LGA of concern must not enter or remain on a construction site in Greater Sydney unless:

the worker has either had 1 dose of a Covid-19 Vaccine at least 21 days ago or alternative, if they have had 1 dose of a Covid-19 Vaccine less than 21 days ago they have had a Covid-19 test within the last 72 hours and tested negative; or has had 2 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine; or can provide evidence of a medical exemption and has been tested for Covid-19 in the past 72 hours

Any person who resides within an LGA of concern attending a construction site outside of their LGA must also register for travel and cannot work outside of Greater Sydney.

Construction Sites

A Covid-19 Safety Plan is in place; and

There is no more 1 person per 4 square meters (m2); and

All workers must wear a face mask if they are performing any works indoor or if persons are performing works outside, they must wear a mask if they are within close proximity to another worker; and

If in a strata building, a worker must wear a mask on any part of the common property or where the worker may come in contact with an occupier.

This brings an end to heavy restrictions on construction works in the Greater Sydney Region as the NSW Government looks to move NSW towards re-opening.

