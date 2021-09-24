ARTICLE

Australia: Residential Builders And Their Claims Under The Security Of Payment Act

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

What can be done?

Impacts of the changes

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Australia

Put and Call Option Agreements in residential property transactions Holman Webb In this matter, Put and Call Option Agreements were exercised for the sale of several apartments in a block in Sydney.

Changes to laws in NSW put an end to blanket bans on animals in strata schemes Ivy Law Group A simple summary on how the new laws impact owners' corporations and the rights of residents to keep pets in apartments.

Changes to certificates of title and e-conveyancing in New South Wales Watkins Tapsell The NSW Land Registry Service is changing so that most conveyancing documents can be lodged electronically.

Getting rent determination clauses right in commercial property leasing – Supreme Court rules in favour of CGW client Cooper Grace Ward The market rent determination by a valuer was invalid as it was inconsistent with the process prescribed by the lease.

Residential property: Which contract of sale is best in Queensland? Clifford Gouldson Lawyers In Queensland, there are two commonly used standard residential sale contracts – REIQ contracts and ADL contracts.