On 1 September 2021, the Minister for State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning issued a notice under the Planning Act 2016 (the "Act") that development approval and compliance permit currency periods under the Act, and development approval periods for completion of developments under the Act, are extended by 6 months.

The notice does not apply to building development approvals for building works to:

demolish or remove a building or structure; or rebuild, after removal, a building or structure

The notice is current for the whole of September 2021. You can review the notice here.

