Corrs' Projects Update provides a concise review of, and commercially-focused commentary on, the latest major judicial and legislative developments affecting the Australian construction and infrastructure industry.

As well as case notes on the recent important judicial decisions from across Australia, this edition also includes articles covering:

The reinstatement of electronic execution of documents under the Corporations Act;

The impact of supply chain shortages on the Australian construction industry;

Australia's readiness for the increased proliferation of electronic vehicles;

Climate change litigation trends and developments, and what can corporations do to protect themselves; and

Reform of the electricity supply industry in Papua New Guinea.

We hope that you will find this publication both informative and thought provoking.

You can access a copy of Projects Update: Q3 2021 here or click the 'DOWNLOAD PDF file' below

Download PDF file

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.