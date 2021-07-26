Yesterday, we published an insight on the State-wide Construction Pause as a result of the Emergency Management (Activities-Associated Direction No 3) (COVID-19) Direction 2021 (the Direction). Overnight the Direction was updated to facilitate the reopening of construction for Targeted Essential State Infrastructure.

From Monday, 26 July 2021, Targeted Essential State Infrastructure projects can recommence. While the vast majority of construction sites will remain closed, projects considered to be critical to ensuring the health, safety and welfare of the community, can now reopen.

Schedule 3(1)(r)(c) of the Direction lists, 'construction, maintenance and repair of schools, roads and other essential infrastructure' as Targeted Essential State Infrastructure. The schools, hospital and emergency services projects that will resume include:

upgrades to the facilities at 21 schools across the State;

the electrical infrastructure upgrade works to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital;

the Flinders Medical Centre Emergency Department Expansion;

the Keswick Emergency Services Headquarter upgrades;

In addition, road infrastructure projects where re-surfacing, stabilisation and completion of sealing is necessary to ensure the integrity of the road networks, will also recommence on 26 July. These projects include sections of:

the Barrier Highway;

the Stuart Highway;

the Horrocks Highway;

the Riddoch Highway;

Port Road (East Avenue to Grand Junction Road);

Greenhill Road (Glen Osmond Road to Glynburn Road);

Kensington Road (Britannia Roundabout to Portrush Road);

Montague Road (Main North Road to Bridge Road); and

McIntyre Road (North East Road to Golden Way).

The Targeted Essential State Infrastructure projects have been determined by the Department of the Premier and Cabinet, the Department of Infrastructure and Transport, SAPOL and SA Health as critical projects that pose a broader risk to the community if they are not continued. Specific COVID-19 rules will also be put in place for the recommencement of these projects.

The updated Direction can be accessed here.

