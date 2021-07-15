HHG Legal Group Director, Murray Thornhill and Special Counsel, Daniel Morris have featured in Business News to discuss how and why civil and construction contractors need to return to the fundamentals.

These include:

proper and efficient contract administration with particular attention to contractual time-bars;

excellent communication flow, internally and up and down the contracting chain; and

informed negotiation of contract terms by contractors who have the confidence and experience not to buy into these longstanding myths

Murray and Daniel stress that civil and construction contractors looking to survive must develop contract negotiation and management skills in order to look after themselves.

Read the full article here.

