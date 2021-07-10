In the media

Commonwealth

CEFC backs new green home loan as Firstmac lifts focus on environmentally friendly housing

Australian homeowners will have access to $230 million in discounted green home loan finance as part of a $750 million green mortgage-backed securitisation raised by Firstmac and backed by the CEFC and leading Japanese bank, Norinchukin (25 June 2021). More...

Creating materials for a greener future

The 2021 edition of the Sustainability Awards - Australia's longest running and most prestigious awards program dedicated to acknowledging and celebrating excellence in sustainable design and architecture - will see the Green Building Material category return once more (25 June 2021). More...

7 in 10 companies in APAC willing to pay higher rent for green buildings

A majority of Asia Pacific corporations (70 per cent) are willing to pay a rental premium to lease sustainability-certified buildings in the future. This commitment aligns with broader real estate sustainability developments across Asia Pacific (21 June 2021). More...

Residential property developers shift to boutique, low-density projects in the wake of COVID

Residential developers have shifted their focus to lower-risk projects such as smaller apartment blocks, townhouses and housing estates, while high-density developments continue to fall out of favour, according to a new Knight Frank report (16 June 2021). More...

Victoria

Mirvac's $708m Harbourside Shopping Centre revamp approved despite concerns

The Independent Planning Commission approved Mirvac's proposal to redevelop the shopping centre at Darling Harbour with a 42-storey residential tower (25 June 2021). More...

New national parks and reserves for Victoria

Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D'Ambrosio announced the national parks together with new reserves that will protect habitat for rare and threatened species and ensure the region remains a drawcard for recreation and tourism (24 June 2021). More...

Vicinity expands Australia's biggest shopping centre

Shopping mall owner Vicinity Centres is planning to increase the size of its Chadstone shopping centre in Melbourne's south-east, pushing ahead with development plans worth $685 million. "[The project will be an] energy efficient, state-of-the-art, campus-style office space and incorporates an outdoor sky garden (24 June 2021). More...

RMIT projects to spark new life in city north precinct

Minister for Training and Skills Gayle Tierney announced the Government's $44.6 million investment in the CBD North Precinct Activation Project led by RMIT University. The area will be transformed into a large open space for the public with a 'green spine' linking the CBD, Carlton, Parkville and the Queen Victoria Market (22 June 2021). More...

Melbourne officially build-to-rent 'epicentre'

Melbourne's build-to-rent pipeline is nearly double Sydney's and quadruple Brisbane's but there are fears a new state tax could derail the sector (17 June 2021). More...

Council backs Marvel Stadium $400m build-to-rent project

Build-to-rent developer Home has the green light for two build-to-rent towers next to Marvel Stadium after gaining unanimous support from the Future Melbourne Committee this week (17 June 2021). More...

Queen Victoria Market apartment tower wins approval

Plans for a 21-storey tower rising from the shell of a heritage building in the Queen Victoria Markets Precinct have been approved by the City of Melbourne Council (16 June 2021). More...

More infrastructure projects to support regional recovery

Communities across regional and rural Victoria will benefit from more infrastructure projects as part of the Victorian Government's investment to ensure our regions continue to thrive. Minister for Regional Development Mary-Anne Thomas announced local councils and eligible organisations could apply for grants under the second round of the Regional Infrastructure Fund (16 June 2021). More...

Queensland

New Queensland town to spring up as thousands stream over the border

The Southern Redland bayside precinct, a stone's throw from an award-winning winery, will include thousands of homes, a town centre, a foreshore park and potentially a school (25 June 2021). More...

Brisbane takes a fresh swing at its strategy for inner-city industry

Brisbane is set to embark on a wholesale revamp of its industrial strategy, saying inner city industrial precincts need renewal and that future "urban enterprise areas" should include a mix of industrial and residential uses (24 June 2021). More...

Devine unveils $340m golden tower for Gold Coast

Devine Development Group is planning to build a 38-storey golden tower on a beachfront site in Surfers Paradise after picking up the site with previously approved plans (17 June 2021). More...

Robina 'ideal location' for Brisbane 2032 Olympics athletes' village if designed for future property market

Robina was the earmarked location for the Gold Coast Olympic and Paralympic village, which would home over 2,600 athletes and officials in a new residential development. Real Estate Institute of Queensland, Gold Coast Zone Chairman, said an Olympic village at Robina would be a huge success with the right style dwellings that also accommodates future buyers and renters.(14 June 2021). More...

In Practice and Courts

Announcements, Draft Policies and Plans released 2021

Victoria

EPA: Your business might need an EPA licence or permit soon

Some waste handling and disposal businesses will need a licence, a permit or a registration for the first time, when the new Environment Protection Act starts on 1 July (25 June 2021). More...

Increase in planning fees

Planning fees set under the Planning and Environment (Fees) Regulations 2016 are expressed in fee units. The value of a fee unit for a financial year is determined by the Treasurer and applied on 1 July of the next financial year. The new value of a fee unit for the next financial year was published in the Government Gazette on 20 May 2021 is $15.03 and will be automatically increased as of 1 July. More...

SRO: State Budget 2021-22 handed down

The Victorian Budget 2021-22 handed down, includes announcements related to the State Revenue Office. We have an information table providing an overview of the announced measures.

Note: New windfall gains tax of up to 50 per cent to be applied to planning decisions to rezone land from 1 July 2022. The total value uplift from a rezoning decision will be taxed at 50 per cent for windfalls above $500,000, with the tax phasing in from $100,000.

Draft Central Geelong Framework Plan (CGFP) and proposed planning scheme Amendment C431ggee

The draft CGFP sets a vision and high-level guidance for land use and development in Central Geelong over the next 30 years. The draft CGFP is in line with the State Government's Revitalising Central Geelong Action Plan 2017. For further information please visit Engage Victoria. Submissions must be lodged by 7 July 2021.

Cases

Queensland

JSFNQ 1 Pty Ltd v Townsville City Council [2021] QPEC 28

PLANNING AND ENVIORNMENT - APPEAL AGAINST REFUSAL OF DEVELOPMENT APPLICATION - where development application concerned material change of use permit - where proposed development involved construction of service station and food and drink outlets - where proposed in High Density Residential Zone

CONFLICT WITH PLANNING SCHEME - whether proposed development contrary to existing and intended standard of amenity and character - whether proposed development an appropriate use - where proposed development not contemplated by planning scheme

GROUNDS - whether proposed development assists in activation and enhancement of premises - whether proposed development contrary to reasonable community expectations - where proposed development did not meet an existing latent unsatisfied economic and planning need

Planning Act 2016 Qld s45; Planning and Environment Court Act 2016 Qld ss 43, 45.

