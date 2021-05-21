ARTICLE

Multi million dollar development to benefit Redlands commuters

A multi-million dollar transit oriented development(TOD) co-located at Cleveland railway station will provide a mix of residential and retail uses for residents and commuters in the near future. The development, on Queensland Rail land and fully supported by QR, was recently approved by Redland City Council.

McCarthy Durie Lawyers is acting for a national development management company which has plans to develop a state of the art multi-unit residential complex incorporating an improved commuter car park, 124 residential units, a gymnasium, a business centre and a café/convenience store located at Cleveland Railway station.

One of only five developments of its kind currently under way in Queensland, the Transport Orientated Development ("TOD") is designed to reduce the daily need for residents to use private motorized transport by providing practical, sustainable and well-designed residences in addition to ensuring improved commuter car parking facilities.

TOD styled developments were a key focus of the Queensland Government's Growth Management Summit held in March 2020, as they provide climate friendly transport links, blend high quality planning and infrastructure with convenience and help build attractive and vibrant communities for significant areas of South East Queensland.

McCarthy Durie Lawyers is involved in working with the development management company and Council to ensure the development satisfies all relevant planning laws and approvals.

A $140mn TOD project in Brisbane's Ferny Grove is slated to start construction this month. Similar projects at Coorparoo Junction, Buranda, and Albion are in the pipeline, and plans for similar development at Mango Hill, Varsity Lakes and Corinda are planned in coming years.

