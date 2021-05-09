ARTICLE

The Corrs Projects Update provides a concise review of, and commercially-focused commentary on, the latest major judicial and legislative developments affecting the Australian construction and infrastructure industry. In this special edition we place particular focus on Public Private Partnerships (PPPs).

As the country embarks on a post-pandemic construction-led recovery, it is topical to consider the application and appropriateness of different procurement methodologies for the delivery of major infrastructure.

In this edition we examine contemporary concerns with the delivery of major projects and look at some innovative forms of Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) hybrid delivery models.

This special Projects Update also includes articles which:

provide an update on the long term debt financing PPP projects;

discuss the classification of PPPs as 'fixed infrastructure', and what this might mean for stamp duty in WA;

detail proposed amendments to the environmental approvals process;

consider alternative financing arrangements for PPP projects; and

summarise the legislative framework for delivery of PPPs in PNG.

To get your copy of Corrs Projects Update special edition: public private partnerships please click here .

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.