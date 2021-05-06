Following our summary of the Lacrosse appeal decision last week, our PI and Construction teams have examined the key issues addressed by the Court, including liability apportionment, Building Code of Australia requirements and the use of the peer professional opinion defence.

In this article, W+K partners Nick Lux and Andrew Brennan provide in-depth analysis of these issues and look at the questions they raise for construction professionals and their insurers.

To read the full article, click on the download below.

