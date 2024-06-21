NSW Government Bulletin: Part 2 - In the media, In the courts and practice, Cases and Legislation

In the media

PwC failure threatens integrity of APS, report says

A senate committee report into the integrity of government consulting services has made 12 recommendations for change, saying the PwC scandal and other 'ethical failures' by consultants threaten the integrity of the entire public service (13 June 2024). Read more here.

Freight Policy Reform – Local Government NSW

Local Government NSW (LGNSW) reviews the Freight Policy Reform: Consultation Paper and provides a submission to Transport for NSW in response to the NSW Freight Policy Reform program (5 June 2024). Read the consultation paper here. Read the submission here.

Report snapshot: Universities 2023

The Audit Office of NSW provides the financial audit results of the NSW public universities' financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. The report provides the audit findings, key issues and recommendations (12 June 2024). Read more here.

Report snapshot: Oversight of the child protection system

The Audit Office of NSW has conducted an audit assessing the effectiveness of the Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) in planning, designing, and overseeing the NSW child protection system. They have assessed the performance of five non-government organisations (NGOs), that were contracted to provide child protection services (6 June 2024). Read the report here.

In the courts and practice

Reissued Practice Note SC EQ 7 – Probate and Family Provision List

Chief Justice has reissued the Practice Note SC EQ 07 – Probate and Family Provision List, with a commencement date of 17 June 2024 (13 June 2024). Access the practice note here.

Electronic Conveyancing National Law National Enforcement Framework – Detailed Proposal Consultation Draft

The LCA has provided a submission to respond to the Electronic Conveyancing National Law National Enforcement Framework—Detailed Proposal Consultation Draft (the Paper) issued by the Australian Registrars' National Electronic Conveyancing Council (ARNECC). The Law Council notes that this consultation follows a previous consultation on enforcement measures at a national level in 2021, and the implementation of interim enforcement measures in New South Wales through the Electronic Conveyancing Enforcement Act 2022 (NSW) (the NSW Act) (13 June 2024). Access the submission here.

Cases

Wollondilly Shire Council v Styles [2024] NSWCATAP 104

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – whether evidence, other than the documents themselves, is required to establish legal professional privilege under the Government Information (Public Access) Act 2009 (NSW) – alleged inadequacy of reasons as a question of law.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW) ; Evidence Act 1995 (NSW) ; Government Information (Public Access) Act 2009 NSW.

Freind v Commissioner of Police, NSW Police Force [2024] NSWCATAD 163

Administrative Law – firearms – mental health issues – failure to declare – public interest.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013; Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997; Firearms Act 1996.

Vandenberk and Secretary, Department of Education [2024] AATA 1668

EDUCATION – HECS-HELP – debt remission – whether special circumstances apply – where all 3 criteria must be met – whether circumstances were abnormal, uncommon or unusual and beyond applicant's control – whether full impact of circumstances was on or after census date – whether circumstances made it impracticable for applicant to complete the requirements for the unit – Tribunal not satisfied that special circumstances apply – decision affirmed.

Administrative Appeals Tribunal Act 1975 (Cth); Higher Education Support Act 2003 (Cth); Mental Health Act 2014 (Vic).

Snowy Mountain Bush Users Group Inc v Minister for the Environment [2024] NSWSC 711

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – judicial review – whether Minister's decision pursuant to s 10(1) Kosciuszko Wild Horse Heritage Act 2018 (NSW) involves jurisdictional error – application for interlocutory injunction to prevent culling of wild horses – whether plaintiff has standing – whether serious issue to be tried – where delay in commencing proceedings – where plaintiff has not proffered an undertaking as to damages – adequacy of damages as a remedy if injunction not granted – balance of convenience.

Kosciuszko Wild Horse Heritage Act 2018 (NSW), ss 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12; National Parks and Wildlife Act 1974 (NSW) ss 12, 73B, 81, 193; Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1979 (NSW), ss 4, 5; Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW), r 59.10.

Cross v Secretary of the Department of Education (No 3) [2024] NSWIRComm 1035

EMPLOYMENT AND INDUSTRIAL LAW – Termination – Statutory rights – Unfair dismissal – teacher dismissed after performance found to be unsatisfactory following an Executive Teacher Improvement Program – whether there was a proper basis to place teacher on Program – whether process impacted by bias or discrimination – whether dismissal otherwise unreasonable or unjust – whether dismissal harsh.

Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 ss 49B, 49D; Industrial Relations Act 1996 ss 84, 88, 89; Teacher Accreditation Act 2004 s 42B; Teaching Service Act 1980 ss 5A, 7, 8, 44, Pt 4A ss 93A, 93B, 93D, 93H, 93J.

Warriewood Developers Pty Ltd v Northern Beaches Council [2024] NSWLEC 1321

DEVELOPMENT APPLICATION – subdivision – creek line works – construction of residential flat buildings – appeal upheld.

Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016, s 7.2; Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979, ss 1.3, 4.15, 4.47, 8.7, 8.14, 10.3; Land and Environment Court Act 1979, s 39; Water Management Act 2000, s 91; Rural Fires Act 1997, s 100B.

Biodiversity Conservation Regulation 2017, ss 7.1-7.3; Pittwater Local Environmental Plan 2014, cl 4.3, 4.6, 5.21, 6.1, 7.1, 7.2, 7.6, 7.10; State Environmental Planning Policy (Planning Systems) 2001, s 2.19, Sch 6 s 3; State Environmental Planning Policy (Resilience and Hazards) 2021, ss 2.7, 2.8; State Environmental Planning Policy 65 – Design Quality of Residential Apartment Development, Pt 2.

Sicard v The Hills Shire Council [2024] NSWCATAD 162

Administrative Law – GIPA Act – Government Information – Access – Balancing competing public interest factors for and against disclosure.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013; Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997; Government Information (Public Access) Act 2009.

Lee v Commissioner for Fair Trading [2024] NSWCATOD 79

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – administrative review – occupation – qualifications and registration – professional engineer and design practitioner registration – alternative registration pathway requirements – whether experience is at least or equivalent to prescribed requirements.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997; Building and Development Certifiers Act 2018; Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020; Home Building Act 1989.

Legislation

Bills introduced – Government

Catholic Cemeteries and Crematoria Trust Bill 2024 – introduced LA 6 June 2024

Community Services Sector (Portable Long Service Leave) Bill 2024 – introduced LA 5 June 2024

Electoral Funding Amendment Bill 2024 – introduced LA 4 June 2024

Energy Legislation Amendment (Clean Energy Future) Bill 2024 – introduced LA 5 June 2024

Energy Security Corporation Bill 2024 – introduced LA 4 June 2024

Government Sector Employment and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2024 – introduced LC 6 June 2024

Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Amendment (Transparency and Fit and Proper Persons) Bill 2024 – introduced LC 6 June 2024

Rice Marketing Amendment Bill 2024 – introduced LC 6 June 2024

Statute Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2024 – introduced LC 6 June 2024

Transport Administration Amendment Bill 2024 – introduced LA 4 June 2024

Work Health and Safety Amendment (Industrial Manslaughter) Bill 2024 – introduced LA 4 June 2024

Bills introduced – Non-Government

Alcohol Consumption in Public Places (Liberalisation) Bill 2024 – introduced LC 5 June 2024

Automated External Defibrillators (Public Access) Bill 2024 (No 2) – introduced LA 6 June 2024

Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Disallowance of Transport Oriented Development SEPP) Bill 2024 – introduced LC 5 June 2024

Protection of the Environment Operations Amendment (Balloons) Bill 2024 – introduced LA 6 June 2024

Road Rules Amendment (Helmets–Sikh Exemption) Bill 2024 – introduced LC 5 June 2024

Bills revised following amendment in Committee

Bail and Other Legislation Amendment (Domestic Violence) Bill 2024 – passed by both Houses 6 June 2024

Emergency Services Levy Amendment (Land Classification) Bill 2024 – passed by both Houses 5 June 2024

Law Enforcement (Powers and Responsibilities) and Other Legislation Amendment (Knife Crime) Bill 2024 – passed by both Houses 6 June 2024

Residential (Land Lease) Communities Amendment Bill 2024 – introduced LC for concurrence 6 June 2024

Bills passed by both Houses of Parliament

Bail and Other Legislation Amendment (Domestic Violence) Bill 2024 – passed by both Houses 6 June 2024

Emergency Services Levy Amendment (Land Classification) Bill 2024 – passed by both Houses 5 June 2024

Emergency Services Levy Insurance Monitor Bill 2024 – passed by both Houses 5 June 2024

Law Enforcement (Powers and Responsibilities) and Other Legislation Amendment (Knife Crime) Bill 2024 – passed by both Houses 6 June 2024

Museums of History NSW Amendment (Chief Executive Officer) Bill 2024 – passed by both Houses 5 June 2024

Regulation and other miscellaneous instruments

Notice under the Land Acquisition (Just Terms Compensation) Act 1991 (2024-205) – published LW 14 June 2024

Treasurer's Direction TD24-18 – Amendment to TD21-03 Submission of Annual GSF Financial Statements for NSW public sector agencies that are not included in TD21-02 (2024-203) – published LW 12 June 2024

Treasurer's Direction TD24-19 – Amendment to TD21-02 Mandatory Annual Returns to Treasury (2024-204) – published LW 12 June 2024

Births, Deaths and Marriages Registration Amendment (Fees) Regulation 2024 (2024-192) – published LW 7 June 2024

Casino Control Amendment (Manager Appointment Extension) Regulation 2024 (2024-193) – published LW 7 June 2024

Design and Building Practitioners Amendment (Miscellaneous) Regulation 2024 (2024-194) – published LW 7 June 2024

Electoral Amendment (Technology Assisted Voting at By-elections) Regulation 2024 (2024-195) – published LW 7 June 2024

Land Tax Management Regulation 2024 (2024-196) – published LW 7 June 2024

Road Transport Amendment (Automated Seatbelt Enforcement) Rule 2024 (2024-197) – published LW 7 June 2024

State Debt Recovery Regulation 2024 (2024-198) – published LW 7 June 2024

Uniform Civil Procedure (Amendment No 101) Rule 2024 (2024-199) – published LW 7 June 2024

Environmental Planning Instruments

Bega Valley Local Environmental Plan 2013 (Amendment No 45) (2024-206) – published LW 14 June 2024

Campbelltown Local Environmental Plan 2015 (Amendment No 33) (2024-207) – published LW 14 June 2024

Canterbury-Bankstown Local Environmental Plan 2023 (Amendment No 3) (2024-208) – published LW 14 June 2024

Canterbury-Bankstown Local Environmental Plan 2023 (Amendment No 4) (2024-209) – published LW 14 June 2024

Central Darling Local Environmental Plan 2012 (Amendment No 5) (2024-210) – published LW 14 June 2024

Central Coast Local Environmental Plan 2022 (Amendment No 6) (2024-200) – published LW 7 June 2024

Dubbo Regional Local Environmental Plan 2022 (Amendment No 3) (2024-201) – published LW 7 June 2024

Eurobodalla Local Environmental Plan 2012 (Amendment No 19) (2024-202) – published LW 7 June 2024

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.