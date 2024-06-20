Queensland Government Bulletin: Part 2 - Media, Publications, Practice, Cases and Legislation

Media

All change: Government adopts long list of reforms for corruption watchdog

The former chief justice Catherine Holmes has recommended sixteen reforms relating the performance of the functions of the Crime and Corruption Commission. The Queensland government intends to adopt all sixteen recommendations of the independent review (29 May 2024). More...

Farmers lead class action against Queensland power generators

Queensland farmers are leading a class action against two major government-owned power generators, that being CS Energy and Stanwell. The class action is in relation to Queenslanders who are purported to have paid inflated electricity prices between 2013 and 2019. The matter currently before the Federal Court and is expected to last about eight weeks (05 June 2024). More...

$60 million SES budget to enhance local emergency services

The Miles government has increased support for State Emergency Services as part of its new budget. $3.8 million has been allocated for SES equipment and flood boats. More than $20 million of the $60 million has been allocated to enhance operation capability and support for frontline volunteers (11 June 2024). More...

Budget brings water security and renewable energy to Central Queensland

Of the $2.3 million that has been allocated to infrastructure, $266.3 million is to be invested in major renewable energy projects throughout the region. In addition, $873 million has been allocated to Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services. (11 June 2024). More...

State Budget will help us build more homes – but later rather than sooner

The $107 billion that has been dedicated to ensuring Queensland delivers the biggest decade of infrastructure investment will place more pressure on an industry already struggling to deliver. Given the current struggle, there will also be an increase in the costs of construction due to trade shortages and failing productivity (11 June 2024). More...

QLD Budget shows why State Government policy settings must change to protect future investment and jobs

"Six months ago, the Government forecast coal royalties would reach $9.2 billion this financial year but that figure has now soared to $10.5 billion. Overall, the resources sector contributed 14 per cent of all State Government revenue, which is more than any other industry... The best way for the Queensland Government to secure a long-term royalties stream that benefits everyday Queenslanders, is to get the right policy settings, including a fairer royalty system, that will encourage investment in new projects, and secure the jobs that come with it" stated QRC Chief Executive Officer, Janette Hewson (11 June 2024). More...

Amendments introduced to strengthen operation of blue card laws

New reforms have been introduced to update working with children laws in order to support the operation of the blue card system. The introduction of these changes would bring about an end to kinship carers needing to hold a blue card when caring for kin. In addition, the Bill expands who is required to hold a blue card to encompass those who deliver part, entertainment, beauty and photography services that involve children (14 June 2024). More...

Publications

Labour Force, May 2024

The Queensland Government Statistician's Office has issued its report on the labour force for Queensland and Australia. The report outlines monthly trends in employment, labour supply, the participate rate and the unemployment rate. May saw an increase to employment in Queensland by 0.4% for the month of May. Read the results here.

Population growth, Queensland, December quarter 2023

Queensland has seen an increase of 141,378 to its population over the 12 months to 31 December 2023. This puts the population growth rate above the national average, sitting at 2.5% for the period. Read the results here.

Queensland's regions 2023

Queensland has the most people who live outside the greater capital city area of Brisbane. The Queensland Government will implement a new regional governance model to improve how entities work together as, previously, regional growth functions have been shifted between departments at a rate that has caused constant disruptions which have put strategic initiatives and project delivery at risk. Read the results here.

Education 2023

The report by the Queensland Audit Office shows that entities in Queensland's education sector need to improve their systems and processes, especially when considering the risk of cyber attacks. In addition, Universities are facing financial challenges with most continuing to make a loss throughout 2023. TAFE Queensland is also expected to continue to financially deteriorate. The departments have also not met their budgeted capital spend. Read the results here.

State entities 2023

The report makes note of three areas of importance. The first outlines that the main contributing factor to royalty revenue was for coal and oil. The second noted that entities are not managing security risks posed by third-party provider arrangements. The third area spoke of the culture of the Queensland public sector. Read the results here.

Responding to and recovering from cyber attacks

As it stands, public sector entities are not as prepared as they need to be in relation to cyber-attacks. Of note, the report found that whilst entities rely heavily on third parties to deal with responses to cyber-attacks, none of these entities had tested how these third parties would perform in a crisis. Read the results here.

Practice

Supreme Court of Queensland Practice Direction Number 16 of 2024

The Supreme Court of Queensland has issued a practice direction in relation to Protected Counselling Communications. Read more here.

QLS releases Guidance Statement on AI

The Queensland Law Society's guidance statement outlines the ethical obligations that solicitors need to consider when using AI in the legal profession Read more here.

AAT Bulletin Issue No. 9/2024 6 May 2024

The AAT Bulletin is a fortnightly publication containing information about recently published decisions and appeals against decisions in the AAT's General, Freedom of Information, National Disability Insurance Scheme, Security, Small Business Taxation, Taxation & Commercial and Veterans' Appeals Divisions. Read more here.

AAT Bulletin Issue No. 10/2024 20 May 2024

The AAT Bulletin is a fortnightly publication containing information about recently published decisions and appeals against decisions in the AAT's General, Freedom of Information, National Disability Insurance Scheme, Security, Small Business Taxation, Taxation & Commercial and Veterans' Appeals Divisions. Read more here.

AAT Bulletin Issue No. 11/2024 2 June 2024

The AAT Bulletin is a fortnightly publication containing information about recently published decisions and appeals against decisions in the AAT's General, Freedom of Information, National Disability Insurance Scheme, Security, Small Business Taxation, Taxation & Commercial and Veterans' Appeals Divisions. Read more here.

Cases

Breakwater Pacific Pty Ltd v Chief Executive, Department of Resources [2024] QSC 107

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – JUDICIAL REVIEW – REVIEWABLE DECISION – UNDER AN ENACTMENT – where the applicant applied to surrender a lease – where the respondent made a decision refusing the application – where the applicant seeks judicial review of the decision – whether the decision made by the respondent was made under an enactment for the purpose of the Judicial Review Act 1991 (Qld)

Health Ombudsman v Kumar [2024] QCAT 132

PROFESSIONS AND TRADES – HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONALS – MEDICAL PRACTITIONERS – DISCIPLINARY PROCEEDINGS – PROFESSIONAL MISCONDUCT AND UNPROFESSIONAL CONDUCT – GENERALLY – where disciplinary proceedings commenced against general practitioner – where multiple allegations of inappropriate conduct – where the respondent is a wholly deceitful and unreliable witness – professional misconduct established

Pavlou v Brisbane City Council [2024] QDC 73

HUMAN RIGHTS – whether s 21 of the Human Rights Act 2019 (Qld) applied – whether the Local Law reasonably limited such rights under s 13 of the Human Rights Act 2019 (Qld)

Legislation

Bills introduced

Government

Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill 2024

Criminal Justice Legislation (Sexual Violence and Other Matters) Amendment Bill 2024

Electrical Safety and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2024

Progressive Coal Royalties Protection (Keep Them in the Bank) Bill 2024

Trusts Bill 2024

Private member

Crocodile Control and Conservation Bill 2024

Bills passed without amendment

Cheaper Power (Supplementary Appropriation) Act 2024

Bills amended during passage

Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games Arrangements Amendment Bill 2024

Corrective Services (Promoting Safety) and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2024

Manufactured Homes (Residential Parks) Amendment Bill 2024

Police Powers and Responsibilities and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2024

Residential Tenancies and Rooming Accommodation and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2024

Acts assented to

Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games Arrangements Amendment Act 2024 No. 29 – Assent 6 June 2024

Cheaper Power (Supplementary Appropriation) Act 2024 No. 26 - Assent 6 June 2024

Corrective Services (Promoting Safety) and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 No. 25 - Assent 6 June 2024

Manufactured Homes (Residential Parks) Amendment Act 2024

Police Powers and Responsibilities and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 No. 24

Residential Tenancies and Rooming Accommodation and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 No. 27

Proclamations commencing Acts made

Proclamation No. 2 – Integrity and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 (commencing remaining provisions)

Proclamation – Disaster Management and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 (commencing remaining provisions)

Proclamation No. 1 – Energy (Renewable Transformation and Jobs) Act 2024 (commencing certain provisions)

Proclamation – Forensic Science Queensland Act 2024 (commencing remaining provisions)

Proclamation No. 2 – Information Privacy and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2023 (commencing certain provisions)

Proclamation – Emergency Services Reform Amendment Act 2024 (commencing remaining provisions)

Proclamation – Marine Rescue Queensland Act 2024 (commencing remaining provisions)

Proclamation – State Emergency Service Act 2024 (commencing remaining provisions)

Subordinate legislation notified

Petroleum and Gas (General Provisions) (Annual Fee) Amendment Regulation 2024

Proclamation No. 2 – Integrity and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 (commencing remaining provisions)

Proclamation – Disaster Management and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 (commencing remaining provisions)

Corrective Services (Emerging Technologies and Security) and Other Legislation Amendment (Postponement) Regulation 2024

Energy (Renewable Transformation and Jobs) Regulation 2024

Justice Legislation (Allowances and Other Matters) Amendment Regulation 2024

Proclamation No. 1 – Energy (Renewable Transformation and Jobs) Act 2024 (commencing certain provisions)

Proclamation – Forensic Science Queensland Act 2024 (commencing remaining provisions)

Rural and Regional Adjustment (Fisheries Structural Adjustment Scheme – Stage 3 and Other Matters) Amendment Regulation 2024

Criminal Practice (Interpreters) and Other Rules Amendment Rule 2024

Criminal Practice Amendment Rule 2024

Major Events (Motor Racing Events) (Townsville 500) Amendment Regulation 2024

Proclamation No. 2 – Information Privacy and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2023 (commencing certain provisions)

Proclamation – Emergency Services Reform Amendment Act 2024 (commencing remaining provisions)

Proclamation – Marine Rescue Queensland Act 2024 (commencing remaining provisions)

Proclamation – State Emergency Service Act 2024 (commencing remaining provisions)

Transport Legislation (Fees) Amendment Regulation 2024

Subordinate legislation tabled

Fisheries (Structural Reform Stage 2) and Other Legislation Amendment Regulation 2024

Penalties and Sentences (Penalty Unit Value) Amendment Regulation 2024

Proclamation No. 1 – Integrity and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 (commencing certain provisions)

Proclamation No. 1 – Transport and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 (commencing certain provisions)

Proclamation No. 1 – Work Health and Safety and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 (commencing certain provisions)

Proclamation No. 2 – Victims of Crime Assistance and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2023 (commencing remaining provisions)

Rural and Regional Adjustment (Variation of Resilient Homes Assistance Scheme) Amendment Regulation 2024

Water Plan (Mary Basin) 2024

Subordinate legislation repealed

Marine Parks (Great Sandy) Zoning Plan 2017

Subordinate legislation expired

Water Plan (Mary Basin) 2006

