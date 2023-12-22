In the media

Workforce shortage threatens hundreds of billions of dollars in infrastructure investment

A new report from the nation's infrastructure advisory agency is warning of massive workforce shortages jeopardising hundreds of billions of dollars in infrastructure, housing and energy projects across the country. Infrastructure Australia's annual market capacity report has revealed there are only 177,000 workers currently in the system despite there being enough demand for the equivalent of 405,000 workers (12 December 2023). Read more here.

The AAT Bulletin is a fortnightly publication containing information about recently published decisions and appeals against decisions in the AAT's General, Freedom of Information, National Disability Insurance Scheme, Security, Small Business Taxation, Taxation & Commercial and Veterans' Appeals Divisions (4 December 2023). Read more here.

The Supreme Court has published a statement in relation to the debate in the Legislative Assembly concerning the Industrial Relations Amendment Bill (30 November 2023). Read more here.

Tiny Town Childcare Centre (Portjazz Pty Ltd) v Secretary, Department of Education [2023] NSWCATAD 321

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – Children (Education and Care Services) National Law (NSW) – decision to cancel provider approval by the regulatory authority – stay sought – relevant principles – stay granted on conditions.

Children (Education and Care Services) National Law (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Education and Care Services National Regulations (2011).

Ramsay v Minister for Lands and Water; Hospitality and Racing, the Minister administering the Water Management Act 2000 [2023] NSWCA 299

ENVIRONMENT AND PLANNING – jurisdiction of Land and Environment Court to hear Class 1 appeals – ss 368(1)(a) and (c) of the Water Management Act 2000 (NSW) – where floodplain harvesting (regulated river) access licence not granted in relation to share component said to have been sought – whether determinations of Minister to grant licences with lower share components than had been sought amounted to refusals to grant access licences – whether decision as to share component for access licence constituted imposition of a discretionary condition.

Land and Environment Court Act 1979 (NSW) s 17(c); Water Management Act 2000 (NSW) ss 3, 45, 56, 57, 57A, 61, 63, 66, 67, 68, 68A, 368, Sch 9 cl 98; Water Management Amendment Act 2014 (NSW); Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW) r 13.4; Water Management (General) Regulations 2018 (NSW) regs 23A-23L; Water Management (Application of Act to Certain Water Sources) Proclamation 2022; Water Sharing Plan for the Macquarie and Cudgegong Regulated Rivers Water Source 2016 (NSW).

Zgrivets v Chief Commissioner of State Revenue [2023] NSWCATAD 314

TAXES AND DUTIES – dutiable transfers – exemptions – First Home Buyers Assistance Scheme – principal place of residence – occupation as a principal place of residence for a continuous period of at least 6 months.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW) Duties Act 1997 (NSW); First Home Owners Grant Act 2000 (NSW); Taxation Administration Act 1996 (NSW).

Styles v Wollondilly Shire Council [2023] NSWCATAD 315

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – freedom of information – access to information – administrative review of decision under Government Information (Public Access) Act 2009 – whether reasonable searches undertaken for information responsive to access application – burden of proof that reasonable searches undertaken on agency – whether public interest considerations against disclosure made out – burden on agency to demonstrate each public interest consideration against disclosure relied on – no such burden on access applicant.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013; Evidence Act 1995; Freedom of Information Act 1982 (Cth); Government Information (Public Access) Act 2009.

Webb v iCare NSW [2023] NSWCATAD 316

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – Government Information (Public Access) – grounds for refusing access – whether information requested is government information held by an agency.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Government Information (Public Access) Act 2009, ss 3, 4, 53, 58(1)(b), Sch 4, cl 12.

Finniss v State of New South Wales [2023] NSWCA 292

TORTS – negligence – occupier's liability – school cleaner injured by striking head on a storeroom doorframe – storeroom contained cleaning products and other items – whether occupier was negligent – whether relocating entire contents of storeroom was a reasonable precaution – whether burden of taking precaution was overly onerous – where burden included burden of taking similar precautions – cleaner's contributory negligence – where risk of harm was patently obvious to person in cleaner's position – apportionment of liability between occupier and cleaner's employer – assessment of damages for non-economic loss.

COSTS – party/party costs – costs of appeal – where appellant succeeded on several grounds – where respondent wholly successful on notice of contention – where respondent did not lead primary judge into error.

Civil Liability Act 2002 (NSW) ss 5B, 5C, 5D, 5F, 5G, 5H and 16; Workers Compensation Act 1987 (NSW) ss 151H and 151Z.

Shapkin v The University of Sydney [2023] NSWSC 1534

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – whether judicial review proceedings ought to proceed concurrently with statutory appeal – not satisfied there are circumstances making it appropriate for concurrent appeal and judicial review proceedings.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW) ss 34, 83; Residential Tenancies Act 2010 (NSW); Residential Tenancies Regulation 2010 (NSW) reg 31; Supreme Court Act 1970 (NSW).

C-Corp Nominees Pty Ltd v Inner West Council [2023] NSWLEC 1746

DEVELOPMENT APPLICATION – demolition of existing structures and construction of a residential flat building – existing use – impact on the heritage significance of the heritage conservation area.

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979, Div 4.11, ss 4.15, 4.65, 8.7; Land and Environment Court Act 1979, s 34; Inner West Local Environmental Plan 2022, cll 4.4, 4.6, 5.10.

Gallo v Chief Commissioner of State Revenue [2023] NSWCATAD 311

MERITS REVIEW – REVENUE LAW – jurisdiction of the Tribunal – onus – surcharge land tax on residential land – foreign person – effect of submissions without supporting evidence or relevant authority.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Land Tax Act 1956 (NSW); Taxation Administration Act 1996 (NSW).

Holt Avenue Cremorne Pty Ltd v North Sydney Council [2023] NSWLEC 1736

APPEAL – development application – residential flat building in medium density zone – breach of height development standard – now a prohibited use – whether compatible with zone – building design – privacy impacts.

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979, ss 4.15, 8.7; Environmental Planning and Assessment Regulation 2000, cl 55, Sch 1; Heritage Act 1977, s 25; Land and Environment Court Act 1979, s 39; North Sydney Local Environmental Plan 2013 (Amendment No 35); North Sydney Local Environmental Plan 2013, cll 1.2, 1.8A, 4.3, 4.6, 6.10; Standard Instrument (Local Environmental Plans) Amendment (Exceptions to Development Standards) Order 2023; Standard Instrument (Local Environmental Plans) Order 2006, cl 8; State Environmental Planning Policy (Resilience and Hazards) 2021, s 4.6; State Environmental Planning Policy No 65 – Design Quality of Residential Apartment Development, cll 6A, 28, 30.

Trappel v Industrial Relations Secretary on behalf of the Legal Aid Commission of NSW [2023] NSWCATAD 304

HUMAN RIGHTS – discrimination – pregnancy – carer responsibilities direct and indirect discrimination – condition or requirement – failure to offer employment following expiry of short, fixed term contracts.

Anti-Discrimination Act 1997 (NSW), ss 24, 25, 49S, 49T, 49V; Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013, s 38; Government Sector Employment Act 2013 (NSW); Government Sector Employment (General) Rules 2014, r. 12.

Chaouk v Chief Commissioner of State Revenue [2023] NSWCATAD 305

ADMINISTRATIVE REVIEW – Privacy and Personal Information Protection Act – application for dismissal under s 55 Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW).

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Privacy and Personal Information Protection Act 1998 (NSW).

Lewis v Commissioner of Police [2023] NSWIRComm 1117

EMPLOYMENT AND INDUSTRIAL LAW – Industrial Relations Commission – Procedure and powers – motion to set aside summons to produce – relevant principles.

Industrial Relations Act 1996 (NSW); Police Act 1900 (NSW); Civil Procedure Act 2005.

The Australian Workers' Union, New South Wales v Industrial Relations Secretary in respect of the Department of Planning and Environment [2023] NSWIRComm 1118

EMPLOYMENT AND INDUSTRIAL LAW – Industrial disputes – allegation that respondent failing to comply with applicable award in establishing rosters – notifier seeking interpretation of award and recommendations – whether evidence reveals breach of award – whether Commission's intervention warranted.

Fair Work Act 2009 ss 114, 116; Industrial Relations Act 1996 s 130, 136.

SafeWork NSW v Think Tank Building Solutions Pty Ltd [2023] NSWDC 532

CRIMINAL LAW – SENTENCE – objective seriousness – mitigating factors – aggravating factors – plea of guilty – appropriate discount for the utility of the plea – general deterrence – specific deterrence – remorse and contrition – maximum penalties – COSTS – prosecutor's costs.

Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act 1999 (NSW); Criminal Procedure Act 1986 (NSW); Fines Act 1996 (NSW); Work Health and Safety Act 2011 (NSW).

Rockliff Estate Pty Ltd v Liverpool City Council [2023] NSWLEC 1725

APPEAL – development application – earthworks – vegetation management and remediation – industrial development – permissibility – characterisation of purpose of development – vehicular access whether "road" or "industry" – "road" permissible but "industry" not permitted in zone.

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979, s 8.7; Liverpool Local Environmental Plan 2008; Roads Act 1993.

Perez v Commissioner for Fair Trading [2023] NSWCATOD 179

ADMINISTRATIVE REVIEW – Property and Stock Agents Act 2002 – Application for restoration of real estate agent licence – extension of time for making application – whether just and equitable to restore the licence.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997; Property and Stock Agents Act 2002; Property and Stock Agents (Qualifications) Order 2019; Property, Stock and Business Agents Amendment (Property Industry Reform) Act 2018.

Australian Securities and Investments Commission Act 2001 (12/12/2023) – Act No. 51 of 2001 as amended

National Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2022 (12/12/2023) – Act No. 88 of 2022 as amended

Inspector-General of Animal Welfare and Live Animal Exports Act 2019 (12/12/2023) – Act No. 81 of 2019 as amended

Trade Marks Act 1995 (11/12/2023) – Act No. 119 of 1995 as amended

Crimes Act 1914 (11/12/2023) – Act No. 12 of 1914 as amended

A New Tax System (Family Assistance) Act 1999 (11/12/2023) – Act No. 80 of 1999 as amended

Australian Citizenship Act 2007 (11/12/2023) – Act No. 20 of 2007 as amended

Veterans' Entitlements Act 1986 (11/12/2023) – Act No. 27 of 1986 as amended

Fair Work Act 2009 (9/12/2023) – Act No. 28 of 2009 as amended

Migration Act 1958 (9/12/2023) – Act No. 62 of 1958 as amended

Patients Act 1990 (8/12/2023) – Act No. 83 of 1990 as amended

Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (7/12/2023) – Act No. 59 of 1977 as amended

Health Insurance Act 1973 (7/12/2023) – Act No. 42 of 1974 as amended

Customs Act 1901(7/12/2023) – Act No. 6 of 1901 as amended

Criminal Code Act 1995 (7/12/2023) – Act No. 12 of 1995 as amended

Minister of State Act 1952 (4/12/2023) – Act No. 1 of 1952 as amended

Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia Act 2021 (4/12/2023) – Act No. 12 of 2021 as amended

Corporations Act 2001 (4/12/2023) – Act No. 50 of 2001 as amended

Climate Change (Net Zero Future) Act 2023 No 48 – assented to 11 December 2023

Building Legislation Amendment Act 2023 No 44 – assented to 11 December 2023

24-Hour Economy Commissioner Act 2023 No 54 – assented to 12 December 2023

Casino Control Amendment Act 2023 No 46 – assented to 11 December 2023

Emergency Services Legislation Amendment Act 2023 No 42 – assented to 11 December 2023

Crimes Amendment (Prosecution of Certain Offences) Act 2023 No 47 – assented to 11 December 2023

Centennial Park and Moore Park Trust Amendment (Car Parking) Act 2023 No 43 – assented to 11 December 2023

Strata Legislation Amendment Act 2023 No 45 – assented to 11 December 2023

Transport Administration Amendment (TAHE) Act 2023 No 50 – assented to 12 December 2023

Energy Legislation Amendment Act 2023 No 49 – assented to 12 December 2023

Greater Cities Commission Repeal Act 2023 No 52 – assented to 12 December 2023

Road Transport Legislation Amendment (Automated Seatbelt Enforcement) Act 2023 No 51 – assented to 12 December 2023

Electoral Funding Amendment Act 2023 No 55 – assented to 12 December 2023

24-Hour Economy Legislation Amendment (Vibrancy Reforms) Act 2023 No 53 – assented to 12 December 2023

Biosecurity Amendment (Independent Biosecurity Commissioner) Act 2023) No 56 – assented to 12 December 2023

Road Transport amendment (Electric Scooter Trial and Parking) Rule 2023 – LW 1 December 2023

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.