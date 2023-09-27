ARTICLE

Australia: Can I vote in the 2023 referendum on 14 October?

The Australian Government have announced a referendum for the Australian voters to decide on 14 October 2023.

The referendum centres around a change to the Australian Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voice that will inform the Australian Parliament on specific matters.

Anyone who is an Australian Citizen can vote in the referendum.

Additionally, any person scheduled to attend their Australian Citizenship ceremony on or before the referendum day, can enrol to vote before 18 September 2023.

Individuals will need to submit a provisional enrolment form with the Australian Electoral Commission, to enrol as a new citizen before the 18 September 2023.

Further information can be located at: aec.gov.au

