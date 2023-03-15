ARTICLE

This week, we wrapped up our annual NSW Government lawyers annual CLE seminar series.

Our legal teams from across key practice areas helped our government clients to understand and navigate some of the key risks and threats facing the public sector this year. The following topics were covered:

how to manage psychosocial hazards in the workplace

research tools in the digital era

ways to ensure legal advice is heard and understood

tips and tricks for handling subpoenas

ethics for government lawyers

key judicial review decisions in the Land and Environment Court

employee investigations in the health system

making sense of global supply chains

dealing with due diligence in property acquisitions, disposals and PPPs

mastering intellectual property and online brand risks.

If you missed our program or would like to revisit these sessions, watch our on-demand here or read our articles here.

In practice and courts

AAT Bulletin Issue No. 4/2023

The AAT Bulletin is a fortnightly publication containing information about recently published decisions and appeals against decisions in the AAT's General, Freedom of Information, National Disability Insurance Scheme, Security, Small Business Taxation, Taxation & Commercial and Veterans' Appeals Divisions (27 February 2022). Read more here.

Decisions reserved – NSW Court of Appeal

The Court of Appeal maintains a list of matters before the Court for which judgment is reserved (03 March 2023). Read more here.

Publications – articles, papers and reports

Changes coming for Class 3 and 9c buildings 2023

From 3 July 2023, the Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 and the Residential Apartment Buildings (Compliance and Enforcement Powers) Act 2020 will be expanded to include new Class 3 and 9c buildings (24 February 2023). Read the notice here.

Reforms to fire safety regulation 2022

Changes made to the Environmental Planning and Assessment (Development Certification and Fire Safety) Regulation 2021 to improve "fire safety in new and existing buildings" will be introduced gradually from 13 February 2023 (09 February 2023). Read the reforms here.

Noise Guide for Local Government

An updated Noise Guide for Local Government is available to help NSW councils to manage noise from sources such as construction and industry (31 January 2023). Read the Guide here.

Government's acquisition of private property: Sydney Metro project

The Audit Office of NSW has made four recommendations have been made for agencies involved in the acquisition of private properties for the Sydney Metro project (09 February 2023). Read the report here.

NSW government agencies' use of consultants

The Audit Office of NSW has found that NSW government "agencies do not procure and manage consultants effectively" (02 March 2023). Read the report here.

Cases

YDB v NSW Land and Housing Corporation [2023] NSWCATAP 55

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – particular administrative tribunals – NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal – adequacy of reasons for interlocutory decisions.

APPEALS – extension of time decision and set aside decision – discretionary decisions – leave to appeal from interlocutory decisions.

LEASE AND TENANCIES – social housing – termination of tenancy – illegal activity – set aside application

Administration Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Residential Tenancies Act 2010 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Regulations 2013 (NSW).

Urban Apartments Pty Ltd v Penrith City Council [2023] NSWLEC 1094

DEVELOPMENT APPLICATION – mixed use development in B4 Mixed Use zone – residential apartment development – whether exhibits design excellence – whether community infrastructure is included – flood evacuation – whether variation to sun access development standard is justified.

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979; Environmental Planning and Assessment Regulation 2000; Land and Environment Court Act 1979; Penrith Local Environmental Plan 2010; Roads Act 1993; State Environmental Planning Policy (Planning Systems) 2021; State Environmental Planning Policy No 65 – Design Quality of Residential Apartment Development; Sydney Local Environmental Plan 2012.

Sung v City of Canada Bay Council [2023] NSWLEC 1087

APPEAL – development application – boarding house – breach of height development standard – question of whether a clause 4.6 request is required – whether local environmental plan is inconsistent with the state environmental planning policy – whether proposed development complies with the permitted floor space ratio – whether design is compatible with the character of the local area – amenity of boarding rooms.

Canada Bay Local Environmental Plan 2013; Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979; Land and Environment Court Act 1979; Standard Instrument (Local Environmental Plans) Amendment Order 2011; State Environmental Planning Policy (Affordable Rental Housing) 2009; State Environmental Planning Policy (Housing for Seniors or People with a Disability) 2004; State Environmental Planning Policy (Housing) 2021; State Environmental Planning Policy (Resilience and Hazards) 2021.

JY Crown Pty Ltd v Inner West Council [2023] NSWLEC 1081

DEVELOPMENT APPLICATION – development for the purposes of shop top housing – Parramatta Road corridor – variation to floor space ratio sought – voluntary planning agreement proposed – compatibility of the development with the desired future character – precondition to the grant of consent not satisfied – appeal dismissed.

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979; Environmental Planning and Assessment Regulation 2000; Inner West Local Environmental Plan 2022; Leichhardt Local Environmental Plan 2013.

State Capital Property Pty Ltd v The Council of the City of Sydney [2023] NSWLEC 1076

DEVELOPMENT APPLICATION: change of use – residential apartment development – mixed use development – FSR standard is exceeded – heritage conservation area – street frontage height.

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979; Environmental Planning and Assessment Regulation 2000; Sydney Local Environmental Plan 2012.

123 259 932 Pty Ltd v Cessnock City Council [2023] NSWCA 21

CONTRACTS – remedies – damages – reliance damages – presumption referred to in McRae v Commonwealth Disposals Commission and The Commonwealth v Amann Aviation – whether primary judge erred in finding that the presumption did not arise – presumption arises where expenditure is incurred by a plaintiff in reliance on a contractual promise made by the defendant and "wasted" because of non-performance by the defendant – no precondition that the plaintiff first establish it is "impossible" to prove expectation damages – plaintiff proved conditions for presumption – Ground of Appeal upheld.

CONTRACTS – remedies – damages – reliance damages – presumption referred to in McRae v Commonwealth Disposals Commission and The Commonwealth v Amann Aviation – whether primary judge erred in finding presumption rebutted – presumption rebutted where defendant demonstrates plaintiff would not have recouped expenditure – contractual and non-contractual potential benefits of plaintiff to be considered in expenditure inquiry – plaintiff rejected inferior offer of defendant – innocent party to a contract entitled to insist on contractual rights rather than accept inferior proposal – rejection of offer could not form reasonable basis for inference defendant would not have recouped expenditure – presumption not rebutted – ground of appeal upheld.

CONTRACTS – remedies – damages – remoteness of damage – whether primary judge erred in finding recovery was precluded by the rule in Hadley v Baxendale – loss incurred by plaintiff reasonably can be supposed to have been in the contemplation of both parties when contract was made – damages fall within the second limb of Hadley v Baxendale – ground of appeal upheld.

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth); Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (NSW).

Kudrynski v Orange City Council [2023] NSWLEC 9

COMPULSORY ACQUISITION: flood prone vacant land acquired by the council for the public purpose of stormwater harvesting project – land constrained by easements and affected by traffic noise – highest and best use of the land is for rural-residential development – limited comparable sales evidence – adoption of hypothetical development approach – application of statutory disregard – claim that stormwater harvesting project either unfeasible or illegal irrelevant to proceedings – limited weight placed on valuation evidence of applicant because it was decades old and because no adjustments were made to comparable sales – no other valuation evidence provided by applicant – no town planning evidence relied upon by applicant – Court relied upon the town planning and valuation evidence provided by the respondent to calculate the compensation payable for the acquisition of the land.

Land Acquisition (Just Terms Compensation) Act 1992; Land and Environment Court Act 1979; Land and Environment Court Rules 2007; Orange Local Environmental Plan 2011; Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005.

Ausbao (286 Sussex Street) Pty Ltd v The Registrar General of New South Wales [2023] NSWCA 18

LAND LAW – Torrens title – compensation for loss of interest in land – Torrens assurance fund – circumstances in which compensation is not payable – where the loss or damage arises because of an error or miscalculation in the measurement of land – Real Property Act 1900 (NSW), s 129(2)(e) – where developer purchased land in the Sydney CBD for $55 million – where Deposited Plan referred to in the folios for four titles recorded total site area of the land as 1337.4m2 – where developer attributed considerable significance to the total site area in formulating the purchase price – developer subsequently discovered that true total site area of the land was 1255.9m2 – inaccurate statement of area in plan referred to in one of the folios caused by transposition errors by officers of the Registrar General in 1978 and 1995 – developer brought claim for compensation from the Torrens assurance fund – whether developer's loss arose because of an error or miscalculation in the measurement of land – whether "measurement" refers to the fact of an erroneous statement of the dimensions and area of land or merely an error in the process of determining the dimensions or area – where s 129(2)(e) was introduced for a remedial purpose – where Torrens register disclaims accuracy in respect of dimensions and areas of land – extent to which the loss or damage is a consequence of any act or omission by the claimant – Real Property Act 1900 (NSW), s 129(2)(a) – whether the Appellant's loss or damage was a consequence of its own act or omission – where the risk of an erroneous statement of area on Deposited Plan was real albeit rare – where potential adverse consequences of materialisation of that risk were severe for developer – whether s 129(2)(a) of the Real Property Act 1900 (NSW) establishes a regime for the apportionment of liability between claimant and Registrar General – s 129(2)(a) lacks reference to any process by which a court would undertake apportionment exercise – whether registration of Deposited Plan occurs in the execution or performance of Registrar General's functions or duties under the Real Property Act 1900 (NSW) – whether registration of Deposited Plan occurs in the operation of the Real Property Act 1900 (NSW) – where Registrar General is required to make a record of a description of land in a folio of the Register – Real Property Act 1900 (NSW), s 32(1)(a).

WORDS AND PHRASES – "measurement" – Real Property Act 1900 (NSW), s 129(2)(e).

Conveyancing (General) Regulation 2018 (NSW); Conveyancing Act 1919 (NSW); Interpretation Act 1987 (NSW); Law Reform (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1946 (NSW); Main Roads Act 1924 (NSW); Real Property Act 1900 (NSW); Real Property (Computer Register) Amendment Act 1979 (NSW); Real Property Amendment (Certificates of Title) Act 2021 (NSW); Real Property Amendment (Compensation) Act 2000 (NSW); Real Property and Conveyancing Legislation Amendment Act 2009 (NSW); Real Property Regulation 2019 (NSW); Real Property Act Regulation 1970 (NSW); Surveying and Spatial Information Act 2002 (NSW).

McDonald's Australia Limited v Coffs Harbour City Council [2023] NSWLEC 1067

DEVELOPMENT APPLICATION – food and drinks premises (McDonald's) – site suitability – amenity impacts upon the neighbourhood – traffic and pedestrian safety.

Coffs Harbour Local Environmental Plan 2013; Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979; Environmental Planning and Assessment Regulation 2000; State Environmental Planning Policy (Coastal Management) 2018 (repealed); State Environmental Planning Policy (Industry and Employment) 2021; State Environmental Planning Policy (Koala Habitat Protection) 2019; State Environmental Planning Policy (Resilience and Hazards) 2021; State Environmental Planning Policy No 55 – Remediation of Land (repealed); State Environmental Planning Policy No 64 – Advertising Signage (repealed); Water Management Act 2000.

WZSydney Pty Ltd v Ku-ring-gai Municipal Council [2023] NSWLEC 1065

DEVELOPMENT APPLICATION: proposed residential flat development – interpretation of 'site area' for the purpose of determining applicable development standards – whether the proposed variation to the height and floor space development standard should be granted – appeal dismissed.

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979; Ku-ring-gai Local Environmental Plan 2015.

Vok v NSW Land and Housing Corporation [2023] NSWCATCD 5

LEASES AND TENANCIES – Residential Tenancies Act 2010 (NSW) – quiet enjoyment.

LEASES AND TENANCIES – NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal – Jurisdiction and power.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013; Residential Tenancies Act 2010.

Fuller Street Pty Ltd v Blacktown City Council [2023] NSWLEC 1023

DEVELOPMENT APPLICATIONS – two adjoining sites – a proposed boarding house on each site – do the proposed development exhibit design excellence – are the proposed developments compatible with the character of the locality – are the likely impacts of the proposed development on adjoining properties acceptable – is the amenity of the proposed boarding houses acceptable – appeals upheld.

Blacktown Local Environmental Plan 2015; Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979; Environmental Planning and Assessment Regulation 2000; Land and Environment Court Act 1979; State Environmental Planning Policy (Affordable Rental Housing) 2009; State Environmental Planning Policy (Building Sustainability Index: BASIX) 2004; State Environmental Planning Policy (Housing) 2021; State Environmental Planning Policy No 55 – Remediation of Land; State Environmental Planning Policy Resilience and Hazards 2021.

Bills Introduced

Financial Accountability Regime Bill 2023 08 March 2023

Financial Accountability Regime (Consequential Amendments) Bill 2023 08 March 2023

Governor-General Amendment (Cessation of Allowances in the Public Interest) Bill 2023 06 March 2023

Transparent and Quality Public Appointments Bill 2023 06 March 2023

Migration Amendment (Australia's Engagement in the Pacific and Other Measures) Bill 2023 16 February 2023

Migration (Visa Pre-application Process) Charge Bill 2023 16 February 2023

Treasury Laws Amendment (2023 Measures No. 1) Bill 2023 16 February 2023

Australia Council Amendment (Creative Australia) Bill 2023 15 February 2023

Royal Commissions Amendment (Enhancing Engagement) Bill 2023 15 February 2023

Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Amendment (Stop PEP11 and Protect Our Coast) Bill 2023 13 February 2023

Migration Amendment (Strengthening the Character Test) Bill 2023 13 February 2023

Commonwealth Electoral Amendment (Cleaning up Political Donations) Bill 2023 13 February 2023

Housing Australia Future Fund Bill 2023 09 February 2023

National Housing Supply and Affordability Council Bill 2023 09 February 2023

Treasury Laws Amendment (Housing Measures No. 1) Bill 2023 09 February 2023

Workplace Gender Equality Amendment (Closing the Gender Pay Gap) Bill 2023 08 February 2023

Fair Work Amendment (Prohibiting COVID-19 Vaccine Discrimination) Bill 2023 08 February 2023

Criminal Code Amendment (Inciting Illegal Disruptive Activities) Bill 2023 08 February 2023

Migration Amendment (Aggregate Sentences) Bill 2023 08 February 2023

Electoral Legislation Amendment (Lowering the Voting Age) Bill 2023 [No. 2] 08 February 2023

Migration Amendment (Evacuate to Safety) Bill 2023 07 February 2023

Northern Territory Safe Measures Bill 2023 07 February 2023

Electoral Legislation Amendment (Lowering the Voting Age) Bill 2023 06 February 2023

