In the media

Kemps Creek Nature Reserve Plan of Management

Kemps Creek Nature Reserve covers 197 hectares of some of the rarest and most threatened vegetation in the Cumberland Plains in Western Sydney. The urbanisation of these surrounding lands poses a significant and ongoing challenge to the conservation of the natural values of the park. The plan outlines strategies to help address these challenges (December 15 2022). More...

National Parks and Wildlife Service Audit and Compliance Committee Terms of Reference

The National Parks and Wildlife Service Audit and Compliance committee oversees the compliance of the Secretary of the Department of Planning and Environment with their legislative responsibilities under the National parks and Wildlife Act or any other Act (December 14 2022). More...

Your Experience of Service: What consumers say about NSW Mental Health Services 2021-22 Supplement

This is a national measure that asks consumers about their experience of mental health services. This report provides detailed information about consumer experiences of local health districts and specialty health networks (December 19 2022). More...

Economic and outcomes evaluation of 2020 NSW Government Covid-19 Small Business Grants

This document provides an evaluation of the economic and outcomes of the 2020 NSW Government Covid-19 Small Business Grants that were granted in respond to the various challenges posed to business and the NSW economic as a result of pandemic related restrictions (December 19 2022). More...

In practice and courts

AAT Bulletin Issue No. 25 /2022

The AAT Bulletin is a fortnightly publication containing information about recently published decisions and appeals against decisions in the AAT's General, Freedom of Information, National Disability Insurance Scheme, Security, Small Business Taxation, Taxation & Commercial and Veterans' Appeals Divisions (December 12 2022). Read more here.

Decisions reserved – NSW Court of Appeal

The Court of Appeal maintains a list of matters before the Court for which judgment is reserved (December 16 2022). Read more here.

Cases

Webb v Port Stephens Council [2022] NSWCATAD 404

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – access to government information – interested party – request for access to portions of documents – whether disclosure would reveal personal information – whether disclosure would undermine competitive neutrality of an agency or place it at a disadvantage in any market – whether disclosure would diminish competitive commercial value of information – whether disclosure would prejudice a person's legitimate business, commercial, professional or financial interests – whether form of access requested would involve an infringement of copyright.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Copyright Act 1968 (Cth); Government Information (Public Access) Act 2009 (NSW); Legal Profession Uniform Law Application Act 2014 (NSW).

Misius v Hawkesbury City Council [2022] NSWLEC 1711

DEVELOPMENT APPEAL – residential – alterations and additions – site remediation – revegetation management plan – flora and fauna – terrestrial biodiversity – earthworks – orders.

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (NSW); Environmental Planning and Assessment Regulation 2000 (NSW); Hawkesbury Local Environmental Plan 2012 (NSW); Interpretation Act 1987 (NSW); Land and Environment Court Act 1979 (NSW); State Environmental Planning Policy (Biodiversity and Conservation) 2021; State Environmental Planning Policy (Koala Habitat Protection) 2019; State Environmental Planning Policy (Resilience and Hazards) 2021; State Environmental Planning Policy NO. 55 – Remediation of Land.

Cross v Secretary of the Department of Education (No 2) [2022] NSWIRComm 1115

COSTS – Party/Party – Costs orders in interlocutory proceedings – unfair dismissal – notice of motion seeking dismissal of proceedings – notice of motion dismissed – application for costs on an indemnity basis – whether notice of motion brought frivolously, vexatiously or without reasonable cause – whether motion was conduct inconsistent with an intention to settle the proceedings on any basis that could be considered reasonable – principles to apply – whether legislation allows for proportionate or pro rata order for costs.

Industrial Relations Act 1996.

Darkinjung Local Aboriginal Land Council v Minister Administering Crown Land Management Act 2016 [2022] NSWCA 275

ABORIGINAL LAND RIGHTS – claim to Crown land – whether land needed for an essential public purpose – land needed if actual decision of government – government decision around 40 years before land claim – misdirection to accept that decision without other evidence as proof of need at claim date – finding of need not reasonably open on evidence – finding of likely need not reasonably open on evidence.

Aboriginal Land Rights Act 1983 (NSW); Crown Lands Act 1989 (NSW); Crown Lands Consolidation Act 1913 (NSW); Land and Environment Court Act 1979 (NSW).

SafeWork NSW v Autocare Services Pty Limited (No 2) [2022] NSWDC 641

CRIMINAL LAW – prosecution – work health and safety – duty of persons undertaking business – risk of death or serious injury.

SENTENCE – objective seriousness – mitigating factors – aggravating factors – plea of guilty – general deterrence – specific deterrence – capacity to pay appropriate penalty.

COSTS – prosecution costs.

Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act 1999 (NSW); Criminal Procedure Act 1986 (NSW); Fines Act 1996 (NSW); Work Health and Safety Act 2011 (NSW).

Safework NSW v BSA Advanced Property Solutions (Fire) Pty Ltd [2022] NSWDC 634

CRIMINAL LAW – prosecution – work health and safety – duty of persons undertaking business – risk of death or serious injury.

SENTENCE – objective seriousness – mitigating factors – aggravating factors – plea of guilty – general deterrence – specific deterrence – capacity to pay appropriate penalty.

COSTS – prosecution costs.

OTHER – defendant conducted a business or undertaking involving the installation of fire hydrant and sprinkler systems – sudden release of pressurised air caused explosion that ejected a test cap off the end of a pipe – test cap struck worker causing him fatal head injuries – failure to fit system with a means to release pressure or identify when the system is pressurised ­– failure to implement and enforce an adequate safe work method statement – failure to provide workers with training, information and instruction.

Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act 1999 (NSW); Fines Act 1996 (NSW); Work Health and Safety Act 2011 (NSW).

E nvironmental Protection Authority v Zoya Investments Pty Ltd [2022] NSWLEC 149

SENTENCE – failure of Defendant to comply with Management Direction given pursuant to the Contaminated Land Management Act 1997 (CLM Act) – failure to comply for 352 days – compliance triggered by commencement of prosecution – plea of guilty – plea not entered on earliest occasion – was Defendant responsible for the contamination – Defendant responsible for contamination so higher maximum penalty attracted – maximum available penalty for the primary offending conduct $1 million – appropriate starting penalty of $200,000 – additional daily penalty of $66,000 available to be imposed – wilful failure to comply with Management Direction under the CLM Act for lengthy period warrants imposition of a daily penalty – daily penalty of $500 appropriate – daily penalty totals $176,000 – total starting penalty $376,000.

GUILTY PLEA – discount to be given for late entry of guilty plea – 10 per cent discount appropriate – penalties of $180,000 and $158,400 after discounts for guilty pleas.

TOTALITY AND ACCUMULATION – consideration of appropriateness of total penalty – total penalty appropriate to be moderated – total daily penalty adjusted to $140,000 – total penalties imposed of $320,000.

COSTS – appropriate to order Defendant to pay Prosecutor's costs – Defendant ordered to pay Prosecutor's costs as agreed or assessed.

MOIETY – Prosecutor seeks order for payment of moiety (50 per cent) of the penalty to it – payment of a moiety appropriate – Defendant ordered to pay Prosecutor 50 per cent of each of the penalties imposed.

Contaminated Land Management Act 1997 (NSW); Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act 1999 (NSW); Criminal Procedure Act 1986 (NSW); Fines Act 1996 (NSW); Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997 (NSW); Western Australian Criminal Code (NSW).

Dibb v Transport for NSW [2022] NSWCATAD 398

ADMINISTRATIVE REVIEW – government information – access application – unreasonable and substantial diversion of agency's resources – refuse to deal – sections 57, 58 and 60 of the Government Information (Public Access) Act 2009.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Government Information (Public Access) Act 2009 (NSW).

Ugur v Commissioner of Police [2022] NSWCAAD 396

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – administrative review of a reviewable decision – decision that information is not held by the agency – conclusive overriding public interest against disclosure of a document created by the Counter Terrorism and Special Tactics Command – overriding public interest against disclosure of personal information.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Government Information (Public Access) Act 2009 (NSW); Government Sector Employment ACT 2013 (NSW).

Flanagan Avenue Pty Ltd v Liverpool City Council [2022] NSWLEC 152

Review of Registrar's decision – UCPR 49.19(1) – competency of Class 1 appeal where no development application attached – Appeal – not incompetent – failure to comply with request and direction to lodge development application – proceedings dismissed warranted – alternative power – section 61 of the CP Act – UCPR 12.7 – motion dismissed.

Civil Procedure Act 2005 (NSW); Land and Environment Court Act 1979 (NSW); Land and Environment Court Rules 2007 (NSW); Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW).

Richards v Mosman Municipal Council [2022] NSWLEC 1700

MODIFICATION APPLICATION – Dwelling – amended plans – orders.

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (NSW); Mosman Local Environmental Plan 2012 (NSW); Mosman Residential Development Control Plan 2012 (NSW).

Carl Small v City of Canada Bay Council [2022] NSWLEC 1697

DEVELOPMENT APPLICATION – dwelling house – alterations and additions – heritage item – heritage impacts – orders.

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (NSW); Land and Environment Court Act 1979 (NSW); State Environmental Planning Policy (Biodiversity and Conservation) 2021; State Environmental Planning Policy (Resilience and Hazards) 2021; State Environmental Planning Policy (Building Sustainability Index: BASIX) 2004 (NSW); Canada Bay Local Environmental Plan 2013 (NSW).

Legislation

NSW legislation

Proclamations commencing Acts

Government Sector Employment Amendment Act 2022 No 76 – published LW 16 December 2022

Mining and Petroleum Legislation Amendment Act 2022 No 21 – published LW 16 December 2022

Motor Accidents and Workers Compensation Legislation Amendment Act 2022 No 25 – published LW 16 December 2022

NSW Reconstruction Authority Act 2022 No 80 – published LW 16 December 2022

Point to Point Transport (Taxis and Hire Vehicles) Amendment Act 2022 No 79 – published LW 16 December 2022

Racing and Gambling Legislation Amendment Act 2022 No 22 – published LW 16 December 2022

District Court Amendment Act 2022 No 72 (2022-749) – published LW 9 December 2022

Regulations and other miscellaneous instruments

Liquor Amendment (Miscellaneous) Regulation 2022 – published LW 20 December 2022

Administrative Arrangements (Administrative Changes—Miscellaneous) Order (No 10) 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Adoption Amendment (Adoption Service Providers) Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Betting and Racing Amendment (Advisory Statements) Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Building and Development Certifiers Amendment (Miscellaneous) Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Casino Control Amendment (Miscellaneous) Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Design and Building Practitioners Amendment (Miscellaneous) Regulation (No 2) 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Duties Amendment (Excluded Transactions) Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Electoral Legislation Amendment Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Electricity Infrastructure Investment Amendment (Contractual Arrangements) 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Electricity Infrastructure Investment Amendment (Cost Recovery) Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Electricity Infrastructure Investment Amendment (Firming) Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Environmental Planning and Assessment (Development Certification and Fire Safety) Amendment (Fire Safety) Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Activation Precincts) Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Kosciuszko Alpine Region) Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Lismore Flood Recovery) Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Western Harbour Tunnel and Warringah Freeway Upgrade Project) Order 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Final Determination [Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016] – published LW 16 December 2022

Final Determination [Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016] – published LW 16 December 2022

Fire and Emergency Services Levy Amendment Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Firearms Amendment (Approval of Club) Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Forestry Amendment (Penalty Notice Offences) Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Gaming Machines Amendment (Responsible Conduct of Gambling Training) Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Health Records and Information Privacy Amendment (Disclosure of Health Information) Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Local Government (General) Amendment Regulation (No 2) 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Local Government (Regional Joint Organisations) Amendment Proclamation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Mining Amendment Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Motor Accident Guidelines: Determination of Insurance Premiums for Taxis and Hire Vehicles – published LW 16 December 2022

Museums of History NSW Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Petroleum (Onshore) Amendment Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Photo Card Amendment (Release of Information) Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Point to Point Transport (Taxis and Hire Vehicles) Amendment Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Ports and Maritime Administration Amendment (Management of Dangerous Goods) Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Property and Stock Agents Amendment (Solicited Rent Bidding) Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Property NSW Amendment (Transfer of Property) Order (No 4) 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Protection of the Environment Operations (Clean Air) Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Public Holidays Amendment Order 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Residential Apartment Buildings (Compliance and Enforcement Powers) Amendment (Penalty Notices) Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Retail Leases Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Road Transport (Driver Licensing) Amendment (Visiting Drivers) Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Roads Amendment (Neighbourhood Activity) Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Security Industry Amendment (Exempt Persons) Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Service NSW (One-stop Access to Government Services) Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

State Insurance and Care Governance Amendment Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Water Management (General) Amendment Regulation (No 3) 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Workers Compensation Amendment Regulation 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Crimes (Administration of Sentences) Amendment (Awards) Regulation 2022 (2022-750) – published LW 9 December 2022

Electricity Infrastructure Investment Amendment (Access Schemes) Regulation 2022 (2022-751) – published LW 9 December 2022

Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Cumberland Plain Biodiversity Certification) Regulation 2022 – published LW 9 December 2022

Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Narrabri Lateral Pipeline Project) Order 2022 – published LW 9 December 2022

Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Stage 1 Bays West Precinct) Regulation 2022 (2022-753) – published LW 9 December 2022

Home Building Amendment (Miscellaneous) Regulation 2022 – published LW 9 December 2022

Motor Vehicles Taxation Amendment (CPI Adjustment) Regulation 2022 – published LW 9 December 2022

Order regarding volunteers taking part in emergency operations – published LW 9 December 2022 at 1:20pm

Retirement Villages Amendment (Miscellaneous) Regulation 2022 – published LW 9 December 2022

Road Transport (Vehicle Registration) Amendment (CPI Adjustment) Regulation 2022 – published LW 9 December 2022

Road Transport Legislation Amendment (Dimension Requirement Offences) Regulation 2022 – published LW 9 December 2022

Road Transport Legislation Amendment Regulation (No 2) 2022 – published LW 9 December 2022

Superannuation Administration (Cbus Transitional Provisions) Regulation 2022 – published LW 9 December 2022

Tow Truck Industry Amendment (Signage) Regulation 2022 – published LW 9 December 2022

Environmental Planning Instruments

Bayside Local Environmental Plan 2021 (Amendment No 2) – published LW 16 December 2022

Bayside Local Environmental Plan 2021 (Map Amendment No 1) – published LW 16 December 2022

Blacktown Local Environmental Plan Amendment (Precincts – Central River City) (Map Amendment No 2) – published LW 16 December 2022

Blue Mountains Local Environmental Plan Amendment (Complying Development) 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Byron Local Environmental Plan 2014 (Map Amendment No 4) – published LW 16 December 2022

Canada Bay Local Environmental Plan 2013 (Amendment No 21) – published LW 16 December 2022

Central Coast Local Environmental Plan 2022 (Map Amendment No 1) – published LW 16 December 2022

Cessnock Local Environmental Plan 2011 (Map Amendment No 4) – published LW 16 December 2022

Goulburn Mulwaree Local Environmental Plan (Transport and Infrastructure) (Map Amendment No 1) – published LW 16 December 2022

Inner West Local Environmental Plan Amendment (Land Use Zones) 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Mid-Western Regional Local Environmental Plan (Transport and Infrastructure) (Map Amendment No 1) – published LW 16 December 2022

Parramatta Local Environmental Plan 2011 (Amendment No 67) – published LW 16 December 2022

Penrith Local Environmental Plan (Precincts – Western Parkland City) (Map Amendment No 1) – published LW December 2022

State Environmental Planning Policy (Exempt and Complying Development Codes) Amendment (Display of Electoral Material) 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

State Environmental Planning Policy (Planning Systems) Amendment (Aboriginal Land Council) 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

State Environmental Planning Policy (Precincts—Regional) Amendment (Activation Precincts) (No 2) 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

State Environmental Planning Policy (Precincts—Regional) Amendment (Kosciuszko Alpine Region) 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

State Environmental Planning Policy (Transport and Infrastructure) Amendment (Thermal Energy from Waste) 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

State Environmental Planning Policy Amendment (Blackwattle Bay Precinct) 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

State Environmental Planning Policy Amendment (Cherrybrook Station Precinct) 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

State Environmental Planning Policy Amendment (Land Use Zones) (No 2) 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

State Environmental Planning Policy Amendment (Land Use Zones) (No 3) 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

State Environmental Planning Policy Amendment (Land Use Zones) (No 4) 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

State Environmental Planning Policy Amendment (Land Use Zones) (No 5) 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

State Environmental Planning Policy Amendment (Land Use Zones) (No 6) 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

State Environmental Planning Policy Amendment (Land Use Zones) 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

State Environmental Planning Policy Amendment (Lismore Flood Recovery) 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

State Environmental Planning Policy Amendment (Parramatta CBD) (No 2) 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

State Environmental Planning Policy Amendment (Riverstone West Precinct) 2022 – published LW 16 December 2022

Sutherland Shire Local Environmental Plan 2015 (Amendment No 25) – published LW 16 December 2022

Sydney Local Environmental Plan 2012 (Amendment No 76) – published LW 16 December 2022

Sydney Local Environmental Plan 2012 (Amendment No 81) – published LW 16 December 2022

Wagga Wagga· Local Environmental Plan 2010 (Map Amendment No 10) – published LW 16 December 2022

Wakool Local Environmental Plan 2013 (Map Amendment No 1) – published LW 16 December 2022

Woollahra Local Environmental Plan 2014 (Amendment No 26) – published LW 16 December 2022

Woollahra Local Environmental Plan 2014 (Amendment No 30) – published LW 16 December 2022

Central Coast Local Environmental Plan 2022 (Amendment No 2) – published LW 9 December 2022

Central Coast Local Environmental Plan 2022 (Map Amendment No 3) – published LW 9 December 2022

Central Coast Local Environmental Plan 2022 (Map Amendment No 5) (2022-764) – published LW 9 December 2022

Newcastle Local Environmental Plan 2012 (Amendment No 52) – published LW 9 December 2022

Parramatta Local Environmental Plan 2011 (Amendment No 64) – published LW 9 December 2022

State Environmental Planning Policy (Biodiversity and Conservation) Amendment (Cumberland Plain Biodiversity Certification) 2022 – published LW 9 December 2022

State Environmental Planning Policy Amendment (Exempt and Complying Development) 2022 – published LW 9 December 2022

State Environmental Planning Policy Amendment (Stage 1 Bays West Precinct) 2022 – published LW 9 December 2022

Sydney Local Environmental Plan (Green Square Town Centre – Stage 2) 2013 (Map Amendment No 1) –published LW 9 December 2022

Sydney Local Environmental Plan Amendment (Night Time Economy) 2022 – published LW 9 December 2022

The Hills Local Environmental Plan 2019 (Amendment No 26) – published LW 9 December 2022

Commonwealth Legislation

Competition and Consumer Act 2010 19/12/2022 – Act No. 51 of 1974 as amended

Aboriginal Land Rights (Northern Territory) Act 1976 19/12/2022 – Act No. 191 of 1976 as amended

Australian Communications and Media Authority Act 2005 – Act No. 44 of 2005 as amended

Federal Financial Relations Act 2009 19/12/2022 – Act No. 11 of 2009 as amended

Privacy Act 1988 17/12/2022 – Act No. 119 of 1988 as amended

Age Discrimination Act 2004 17/12/2022 – Act No. 68 of 2004 as amended

Income Tax Assessment Act 1936 17/12/2022 – Act No. 27 of 1936 as amended

National Consumer Credit Protection (Transitional and Consequential Provisions) Act 2009 17/12/2022 – Act No. 135 of 2009 as amended

A New Tax System (Family Assistance) (Administration) Act 1999 16/12/2022 – Act No. 81 of 1999 as amended

Protection of the Sea (Prevention of Pollution from Ships) Act 1983 16/12/2022 – Act No. 41 of 1983 as amended

Taxation Administration Act 1953 16/12/2022 – Act No. 1 of 1953 as amended

Parliamentary Joint Committee on Law Enforcement Act 2010 16/12/2022 – Act No. 128 of 2010 as amended

Protection of the Sea (Harmful Anti-fouling Systems) Act 2006 16/12/2022 – Act No. 107 of 2006 as amended

Australian Crime Commission Act 2002 16/12/2022 – Act No. 41 of 1984 as amended

Customs Act 1901 15/12/2022 – Act No. 6 of 1901 as amended

Coronavirus Economic Response Package Omnibus (Measures No. 2) Act 2020 15/12/2022 – Act No. 38 of 2020 as amended

Higher Education Support Act 2003 15/12/2022 – Act No. 149 of 2003 as amended

Health Insurance Act 1973 15/12/2022 – Act No. 42 of 1974 as amended

Agricultural and Veterinary Chemicals Code Act 1994 15/12/2022 – Act No. 47 of 1994 as amended

Offshore Electricity Infrastructure Act 2021 13/12/2022 – Act No. 120 of 2021 as amended

A New Tax System (Family Assistance) Act 1999 13/12/2022 – Act No. 80 of 1999 as amended

Defence Force Discipline Act 1982 13/12/2022 – Act No. 152 of 1982 as amended

Social Security Act 1991 13/12/2022 – Act No. 46 of 1991 as amended

Income Tax (Transitional Provisions) Act 1997 12/12/2022 – Act No. 40 of 1997

Fair Work Act 2009 10/12/2022 – Act No. 28 of 2009 as amended

Building and Construction Industry (Improving Productivity) Act 2016 9/12/2022 – Act No. 87 of 2016 as amended

Dental Benefits Act 2008 9/12/2022 – Act No. 41 of 2008 as amended

National Health Act 1953 9/12/2022 – Act No. 95 of 1953 as amended

Income Tax (Labour Mobility Program Withholding Tax) Act 2012 9/12/2022 – Act No. 59 of 2012 as amended

Safety, Rehabilitation and Compensation Act 1988 8/12/2022 – Act No. 75 pf 1988 as amended

Family Assistance Legislation Amendment (Child Care Subsidy) Act 2021 8/12/2022 – Act No. 86 of 2021 as amended

Foreign Acquisitions and Takeovers Fees Imposition Act 2015 8/12/2022 – Act No. 152 of 2015 as amended

Atomic Energy Act 1953 8/12/2022 – Act No. 31 of 1953 as amended

Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission Act 2018 7/12/2022 – Act No. 149 as amended

Fair Work (Transitional Provisions and Consequential Amendments) Act 2009 7/12/2022 – Act No. 55 of 2009 as amended

National Emergency Declaration Act 2020 6/12/2022 – Act No. 128 of 2020 as amended

Narcotic Drugs (Licence Charges) Act 2016 6/12/2022 – Act No. 75 of 2016 as amended

Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency Act 2011 5/12/2022 – Act No. 73 of 2011 as amended

Bills passed

Treasury Laws Amendment (Energy Price Relief Plan) Bill 2022 16/12/2022

Private Health Insurance Legislation Amendment (Medical Device and Human Tissue Product List and Cost Recovery) Bill 2022 9/12/2022

Private Health Insurance (Prostheses Application and Listing Fees) Amendment (Cost Recovery) Bill 2022 9/12/2022

Private Health Insurance (National Joint Replacement Register Levy) Amendment (Consequential Amendments) Bill 2022 9/12/2022

National Reconstruction Fund Corporation Bill 2022 9/12/2022

Ministers of State Amendment Bill 2022 9/12/2022

Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security and Other Legislation Amendment (Modernisation) Bill 2022 9/12/2022

Human Rights (Children Born Alive Protection) Bill 2022 9/12/2022

Higher Education Support Amendment (Australia's Economic Accelerator) Bill 2022 9/12/2022

Paid Parental Leave Amendments (Improvements for Families and Gender Equality) Bill 2022 9/12/2022

Fuel and Vehicle Standards Legislation Amendment (Reducing Vehicle Pollution) Bill 2022 9/12/2022

Expert Control Amendment (Streamlining Administrative Processes) Bill 2022 9/12/2022

Education and Other Legislation Amendment (Abolishing Indexation and Raising Minimum Repayment Income for Education and Training Loans) Bill 2022 9/12/2022

Customs Legislation Amendment (Controlled Trials and Other Measures) Bill 2022 8/12/2022

COVID-19 Vaccination Status (Prevention of Discrimination) Bill 2022 8/12/2022

Commonwealth Electoral Amendment (Stop the Lies) Bill 2022 8/12/2022

Classification (Publications, Films and Computer Games) Amendment (Loot Boxes) Bill 2022 8/12/2022

