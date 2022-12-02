ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Media

Review of Public Interest Disclosure Act 2010commences

Following a report by Professor Coaldrake AO into the Queensland public sector, the state government had begun a review of the Public Interest Disclosure Act 2010. The Act facilitates the disclosure of information about wrongdoing in the public sector when it is in the public interest to do so, as well as providing protections for those who make disclosures (23 November 2022). More...

Action for victim-survivors of sexual violence

The Queensland Government has released its response to the Women's Safety and Justice Taskforce report Hear her voice – Report Two – Women and girls experiences across the criminal justice system. The Taskforce's report has shone a light on the experiences of victim-survivors of sexual violence and women and girls in the criminal justice system in the state (21 November 2022). More...

Queensland's state-run Driver Reviver sites to close

The Department of Transport and Main Roads says all 23 government-owned Driver Reviver sites will close because they no longer meet health and safety regulations following a safety assessment last year. A further 20 privately run sites will remain open (21 November 2022). More...

Container change scheme to be expanded

The Department of Environment and Science is considering an extension of the state's Containers for Change program to include glass wine and spirit bottles. Before the Containers for Change program was introduced only 18 per cent of beverage containers were recovered and recycled, now that number has grown threefold to 65 per cent (15 November 2022). More...

Regional Queensland startup founder Julia Spicer named the state's new Chief Entrepreneur

Successful businesswoman and Order of Australia medal recipient Julia Spicer has been appointed as Queensland's new Chief Entrepreneur. Outgoing Chief Entrepreneur Wayne Gerard will continue to provide invaluable experience on the Brisbane 2032 Legacy Committee (9 November 2022). More...

New laws to benefit unit owners in Queensland

Reforms to Queensland's body corporate laws were recently passed in the Queensland Parliament. The passage of the Building Units and Group Titles and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2022 has resulted in changes to the Building Units and Group Titles Act 1980 and Mixed Use Development Act 1993 to provide more transparent and fairer body corporate arrangements in relevant developments (8 November 2022). More...

Publications

State of the Climate 2022 - Australia continues to warm, heavy rainfall becomes more intense

The State of the Climate Report 2022, released by CSIRO and the Bureau of Meteorology, has found changes to weather and climate extremes are happening at an increased pace across Australia. The report shows an increase in extreme heat events, intense heavy rainfall, longer fire seasons and sea level rise. The report draws on the latest climate monitoring, science and projection information to detail Australia's changing climate now and into the future. Read the report here.

Report Card on $100b goal highlights the good and the bad of 2022

The National Farmers' Federation has released its 2022 Report Card – tracking progress against the industry's goal to be Australia's next $100 billion industry. The latest figures show that despite significant seasonal challenges facing farmers, the industry's performance is holding surprisingly firm. To view the Report Card, click here.

New report reveals the extent of student spending

Students living in purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) spend almost as much per month as the average Australian, according to a new report by the Student Accommodation Council. The first-of-its-kind report also reveals more Australian students are living in PBSA than ever before, with domestic students making up almost a quarter of all PBSA residents, almost the same number as international students from China. Read more here.

Implementation and delivery of COI recommendations

On 9 August 2022, in accordance with the Commissions of Inquiry Order (No.1) 2022, the Honourable Gerald Edward (Tony) Fitzgerald AC QC and the Honourable Alan Wilson QC provided their report on the Commission of Inquiry relating to the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC). The report included 32 recommendations. The CCC is committed to implementing the recommendations and will publicly release quarterly progress reports. Read the first of these reports here.

Managing workforce agility in the Queensland public sector

Recent crisis management experiences such as COVID-19 and natural disasters have reinforced the need for Queensland's public sector to be flexible, and to work in a more unified way. While these conditions challenged business as usual, they also presented an opportunity for the sector to build a diverse and collaborative workforce, capable of agile, flexible, and innovative working practices. Read the Queensland Audit Office's report here.

Practice

Administrative Appeals Tribunal Bulletin

The AAT Bulletin is a fortnightly publication containing information about recently published decisions and appeals against decisions in the AAT's General, Freedom of Information, National Disability Insurance Scheme, Security, Small Business Taxation, Taxation & Commercial and Veterans' Appeals Divisions. Read more here.

FCFCOA rules amended from Monday

Several amendments to the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia (Family Law) Rules 2021 commenced on Monday 28 November. The changes include the removal of the requirement to file a Parenting Questionnaire or Financial Questionnaire with every Initiating Application seeking parenting or financial orders respectively. Read more here.

Cases

Hyland v Department of Agriculture and Fisheries [2022] QCAT 385

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – ADMINISTRATIVE TRIBUNALS – QUEENSLAND CIVIL AND ADMINISTRATIVE TRIBUNAL – where the applicant filed applications to review a decision out of time – where the applicant filed applications for an extension of time – whether applications for an extension of time should be granted

Councillor Conduct Tribunal v Swalling & Anor [2022] QCATA 153

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – ADMINISTRATIVE TRIBUNALS – QUEENSLAND CIVIL AND ADMINISTRATIVE TRIBUNAL – where the applicant seeks leave to appeal an interlocutory decision of the Tribunal to dismiss an application to join the Independent Assessor as a party to the proceeding – where no formal application was made but the application was inferred from the parties submissions – where the party seeking to be joined is akin to a prosecuting agency – whether the appeal should be allowed

Gorgievski v Gold Coast City Council & Anor [2022] QCAT 365

HUMAN RIGHTS – DISCRIMINATION – DIRECT DISCRIMINATION – INDIRECT DISCRIMINATION –GROUNDS OF DISCRIMINATION – SEX DISCRIMINATION – SEXUAL HARASSMENT – HOMOSEXUALITY – VICTIMISATION – where library patron alleged sexual harassment – whether conduct occurred as alleged or at all – whether conduct of a sexual nature – discrimination on ground of sexuality and sex – indirect discrimination – whether conduct was victimisation – where no discrimination was found – where Human Rights were considered

Wood v The King & Anor [2022] QSC 216

HUMAN RIGHTS - HUMAN RIGHTS LEGISLATION - where the applicant is accused on indictment in the District Court - where he had bail - where bail was revoked - where he brought an application in the District Court as to the lawfulness of his detention - where the application was based on his human right identified by s 29(7) of the Human Rights Act 2019 - where a judge of the District Court referred questions of law to the Supreme Court - whether the questions ought to be entertained - whether the application purportedly made pursuant to s 29(7) of the Human Rights Act 2019 was appropriately brought in the District Court

Davidson v Department of Seniors, Disability Services and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships [2022] QCAT 367

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – ADMINISTRATIVE TRIBUNALS – QUEENSLAND CIVIL AND ADMINISTRATIVE TRIBUNAL – whether there were exceptional circumstances – where the applicant sought review of a decision by the respondent to issue a negative notice for a yellow card – where the applicant was previously a support worker for vulnerable adults – where the applicant was convicted of obtaining financial advantage – where the applicant was convicted of a serious offence – where the applicant had a gambling habit – where the tribunal held there were no exceptional circumstances

Parole Board Queensland v McQueen [2022] QCA 230

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – JUDICIAL REVIEW – PROCEDURE AND EVIDENCE – COSTS – where the respondent, a prisoner, had their parole indefinitely suspended – where the appellant is the parole board – where the parole board appealed an order which set aside its decision – where the questions of statutory construction raised by the appeal are important – where the appellant consents to indemnify the respondent's costs of appeal

Legislation

Bills introduced by Government

Child Protection (Offender Reporting and Offender Prohibition Order) and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2022

Housing Legislation Amendment Bill 2022

Police Service Administration and Other Legislation Amendment Bill (No. 2) 2022

Bills introduced by Private Member

Land Tax and Other Legislation (Empty Homes Levy) Amendment Bill 2022

Bills passed without amendment

Appropriation (Parliament) Bill (No. 3) 2022

Appropriation Bill (No. 3) 2022

Building Units and Group Titles and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2022

Coal Mining Safety and Health and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2022

Major Sports Facilities Amendment Bill 2022

Public Health and Other Legislation (COVID-19 Management) Amendment Bill 2022

Racing Integrity Amendment Bill 2022

Bills amended during passage

Betting Tax and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2022

Industrial Relations and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2022

Acts assented to

Industrial Relations and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2022 No. 27 - Assent 3 November 2022

Major Sports Facilities Amendment Act 2022 No. 26 - Assent 31 October 2022

Public Health and Other Legislation (COVID-19 Management) Amendment Act 2022 No. 25 - Assent 31 October 2022

Racing Integrity Amendment Act 2022 No. 24 - Assent 31 October 2022

Proclamations commencing Acts made

Proclamation No. 1—Queensland Veterans' Council Act 2021 (commencing certain provisions)

Proclamation No. 1—Child Protection Reform and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2022 (commencing certain provisions)

Acts repealed

Subordinate legislation notified

Forestry (State Forests) and Other Legislation Amendment Regulation (No. 2) 2022

Major Sports Facilities (Townsville Stadium) Amendment Regulation 2022

Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal and Other Legislation Amendment Regulation 2022

Valuation of Land (Fee Exemption) Amendment Regulation 2022

Work Health and Safety (Codes of Practice) Amendment Notice 2022

Liquor (Pormpuraaw) and Other Legislation Amendment Regulation 2022

Queensland Veterans' Council (Postponement) Regulation 2022

Proclamation No. 1—Queensland Veterans' Council Act 2021 (commencing certain provisions)

Fisheries (Effort Caps and Other Matters) Amendment Declaration 2022

Proclamation No. 1—Child Protection Reform and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2022 (commencing certain provisions)

Public Trustee (Interest Rate) Amendment Regulation (No. 2) 2022

Subordinate legislation tabled

Fisheries (Effort Caps and Other Matters) Amendment Declaration 2022

Liquor (Pormpuraaw) and Other Legislation Amendment Regulation 2022

Proclamation No. 1—Child Protection Reform and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2022 (commencing certain provisions)

Public Trustee (Interest Rate) Amendment Regulation (No. 2) 2022

Queensland Veterans' Council (Postponement) Regulation 2022

Work Health and Safety (Codes of Practice) Amendment Notice 2022

Proclamation No. 1—Queensland Veterans' Council Act 2021 (commencing certain provisions)

Major Events (T20 World Cup) Regulation 2022

Personal Injuries Proceedings and Other Legislation Amendment Regulation 2022

Planning (Emergency Housing) Amendment Regulation 2022

Proclamation—Personal Injuries Proceedings and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2022 (commencing remaining provisions)

Transport Operations (Road Use Management—Road Rules) and Other Legislation Amendment Regulation 2022

Water Plan (Pioneer Valley) (Postponement of Expiry) Notice 2022

Work Health and Safety (Psychosocial Risks) Amendment Regulation 2022

Subordinate legislation repealed

Major Events (T20 World Cup) Regulation 2022

Public Health (Further Extension of Declared Public Health Emergency—COVID-19) Regulation (No. 3) 2022

Subordinate legislation expired

Major Events (T20 World Cup) Regulation 2022

Public Health (Further Extension of Declared Public Health Emergency—COVID-19) Regulation (No. 3) 2022

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.