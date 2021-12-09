In the media

Laws pass to stop discrimination against Victorians The Andrews Labor Government has sent a strong message that there is no place for discrimination in Victorian schools and workplaces, with landmark laws passed in Parliament under the Equal Opportunity (Religious Exceptions) Amendment Bill 2021 (03 December 2021). More...

Strengthening police oversight for a fairer Victoria Victorians will be able to shape improvements to the state's police oversight system to ensure it is strong, transparent and meets the needs of our diverse communities (03 December 2021). More...

State Court to take on Federal cases Attorney-General, Jaclyn Symes said the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal and Other Acts Amendment (Federal Jurisdiction and Other Matters) Act 2021 was now in effect and would make it easier for Victorians to resolve disputes involving an interstate party (02 December 2021). More...

New laws giving Victorians a chance to move forward Victorians with historical convictions who have demonstrated rehabilitation will be able to move on with their lives without the fear of past mistakes ruining their future. The Spent Convictions Act 2021 comes into effect and allows eligible convictions to become 'spent' if the person has not reoffended after a five-year period for young people, or 10 years for adults (01 December 2021). More...

LIV supports the further amendments to the Pandemic Management Bill The Law Institute of Victoria (LIV) supports the proposed amendments tabled to the Public Health and Wellbeing (Pandemic Management) Bill 2021, which improve transparency and accountability and provide a strengthened level of oversight (30 November 2021). More...

In practice and courts

ONDA: Dataplace, a new tool to promote safe and effective sharing of Government data (The Data Availability and Transparency (DAT) Bill Dataplace will facilitate and co-ordinate requests for data across Australian Government agencies. It brings the DATA scheme to life by enabling and encouraging safe data sharing. While Dataplace will manage the process of requesting access to data; it will not be a mechanism to actually transmit or store data (01 December 2021). More...

Reform of Australia's electronic surveillance framework discussion paper For more information see Electronic Surveillance Reform. As the first step in public consultation, the Government has released the Reform of Australia's electronic surveillance framework discussion paper which seeks early views from interested stakeholders and members of the public to inform the development of a new framework. The closing date for submissions to the discussion paper is 11 February 2022. More...

Law Council update The Law Council produces a fortnightly newsletter which highlights the Law Council's important activities and advocacy, along with any relevant media and events stakeholders would be interested in. 29 November 2021

AAT Bulletin The AAT Bulletin is a weekly publication containing a list of recent AAT decisions and information relating to appeals against AAT decisions. Issue No. 24/2021, 29 November 2021

Consultation on review of the Workplace Gender Equality Act 2012 The Workplace Gender Equality Agency has invited feedback on a review of the law covering workplace gender equality in Australia, on an issued a consultation paper which covers the current legislation, enshrined in the Workplace Gender Equality Act 2012, as well as gender indicators and continuing employer reporting obligations. Submissions closed on 24 November and further information can be accessed on the PM&C website at this PS News link.

Victoria

Supreme Court Library Judgments Bulletin The Law Library of Victoria produces a fortnightly bulletin that summarises the latest legislation and cases for the Victorian jurisdiction, as well as High Court of Australia cases. Download the most recent Library Bulletin: Law Library Bulletin No 23 (fortnight ending 3 December 2021)

Legislation

Victoria

Victorian legislation can be accessed here.

Disclaimer The information contained in this document has been compiled and supplied by LegalBiz. The information in this publication is of a general nature and is not intended to address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Although we endeavour to provide accurate and timely information, we do not guarantee that the information in this publication is accurate at the date it is received or that it will continue to be accurate in the future. We are not responsible for the information of any source to which a link is provided or reference is made and exclude all liability in connection with use of these sources.

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.