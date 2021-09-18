ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the media

Privacy concerns cast shadow over vaccination passports

The lack of a clear blueprint for vaccination 'passports' that addresses public concerns around safety and security risks is undermining the implementation of vaccine mandates, warns the Australia Institute's Centre for Responsible Technology (10 September 2021). More...

Appointment of additional judges associated with small increases in NSW District Court finalisations

A new BOSCAR study has found that the appointment of seven new District Court judges significantly increased court finalisations but only in some locations (09 October 2021). More...

New laws set to tackle religious discrimination

The NSW Government will introduce a bill in Parliament to amend the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW), adding religion to existing protected grounds of disability, sex, race, age, marital or domestic status, homosexuality, transgender status and carer's responsibilities. These reforms will see NSW join other states and territories in making religious discrimination unlawful (07 September 2021). More...

In practice and courts

APS pay rates in line for a change

The Australian Public Service Commission has issued a Circular setting out changes to APS pay rates to apply between 1 September this year and 31 August 2022. The full Circular 2021/04 can be accessed on the APSC website here.

Select Committee on Foreign Interference through Social Media

Select Committee on Foreign Interference through Social Media to inquire into and report on the risk posed to Australia's democracy by foreign interference through social media. The committee is to present its final report on or before the second sitting day of May 2022 The closing date for submissions is 31 October 2021. More...

Queensland

Public Consultation: QLS Professional Standards (Limitation of Liability) Scheme 2022-2027

The Society has applied to the Professional Standards Council of Queensland for approval of a new Professional Standards Scheme to commence on 1 July 2022 and as part of the process of that approval the Scheme is now out for Public Consultation. More...

Court appointments - 03 September 2021

Two Queen's Counsel with more than 50 years' combined legal experience are set to join the Bench of Queensland's Supreme Court. More...

Amended PD 4 of 2020 - Case Flow Management - Civil Jurisdiction

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Queensland released an amended Practice Direction 4 of 2020, Case flow management – civil jurisdiction. The practice direction repeals and replaces Practice Direction 4 of 2002 and Practice Direction 17 of 2012. Note: There was a further update to this PD on 8 September 2021.

QCAT updates minor civil dispute forms

QCAT has updated a number of its minor civil dispute forms with the aim of making them easier to understand and complete. The updated forms are designed to be built into a new civil case management system being developed by the Department of Justice and Attorney-General that will allow electronic case filing across QCAT and Magistrates Courts (03 September 2021). More...

OIC Qld decisions

03 September 2021 - Q53 and Queensland Building and Construction Commission [2021] QICmr 45 (2 September 2021)

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW - RIGHT TO INFORMATION -REFUSAL OF ACCESS - CONTRARY TO THE PUBLICINTEREST - personal information of other individuals -safeguarding personal information and the right to privacy of other individuals - whether disclosure would, on balance, be contrary to the public interest - whether access may be refused under section 67(1) of the Information Privacy Act2009 (Qld) and section 47(3)(b) of the Right to Information Act 2009 (Qld).

Cases

XV' and Services Australia (Freedom of information) [2021] AICmr 43

Freedom of Information — whether reasonable steps taken to find documents — (CTH) Freedom of Information Act 1982 s 24A.

'XM' and Australian Financial Security Authority (No 2) (Freedom of information) [2021] AICmr 41

Freedom of Information — whether reasonable steps taken to find documents — (CTH) Freedom of Information Act 1982 s 24A

Fairfax Media Publications Pty Ltd v Voller; Nationwide News Pty Limited v Voller; Australian News Channel Pty Ltd v Voller [2021] HCA 27

Appeal dismissed with costs.

Defamation – Publication – where appellants were media companies – where each appellant created, operated and maintained public Facebook page – where each appellant created posts on Facebook page hyperlinking to news stories referring to respondent – where third-party Facebook users left "comments" on appellants' posts – where comments alleged to be defamatory of respondent – whether appellants "publishers" of comments – whether intention to communicate defamatory matter necessary for appellants to be publishers.

Athavle v State of New South Wales [2021] FCA 1075

HUMAN RIGHTS – freedom of religion – COVID-19 pandemic – applicants sought urgent interlocutory injunction restraining enforcement of NSW and Victorian public health orders (the impugned instruments) to allow observance of Jewish religious holidays – whether serious question to be tried – whether balance of convenience favoured injunction – where orders sought could have dire consequences for public health and third parties –undertaking as to damages inadequate – interlocutory application dismissed

HIGH COURT AND FEDERAL COURT – interpretation of Constitution – accrued jurisdiction – whether applicants' Federal claims merely colourable – borderline case – whether Federal claim is bona fide – merely because Federal claim is untenable does not deprive Court of jurisdiction – federal jurisdiction enlivened

STATUTORY INTERPRETATION – whether "principle of legality" applies to read down impugned instruments – whether public health orders unreasonable or disproportionate – common law right to freedom of religion – where purpose of impugned instruments to restrict rights and freedoms to protect public health – where impugned instruments involve complex policy choices – where relief sought invites Court to rewrite impugned instruments – separation of powers between executive and judiciary – no constructional choice available – no serious question to be tried and balance of convenience does not favour applicants

CONSTITUTIONAL LAW – whether impugned instruments constitutionally invalid – whether implied Constitutional right to religious freedom restricting State legislative power – implied right to religious freedom would be contrary to express terms of s 116 of the Constitution – Preamble to Constitution does not support implication – no serious question to be tried and balance of convenience does not favour applicants

BDR21 v Australian Broadcasting Corporation [2021] FCA 960

PRACTICE AND PROCEDURE – application pursuant to rr 16.21 and 26.01 of the Federal Court Rules 2011 (Cth) and s 31A(2) of the Federal Court of Australia Act 1976 (Cth) to strike out and/or give summary judgment in relation to parts of amended statement of claim – whether reasonable cause of action disclosed – whether any reasonable prospect of success – where applicant alleges reprisal action pursuant to s 13 of the Public Interest Disclosures Act 2013 (Cth) (PID Act) – whether allegations in document subject to parliamentary privilege can be relied upon as disclosable conduct for purposes of whistleblower protections in the PID Act – whether unlawful to adduce evidence of material facts of alleged public interest disclosures by reason of s 16(3) of the Parliamentary Privileges Act 1987 (Cth) – whether document prepared for purposes of or incidental to the transacting of the business of a parliamentary committee – whether material facts require evidence, questions or submissions concerning proceedings in Parliament – whether Parliament intended s 24 of the PID Act to abrogate or modify parliamentary privilege – application granted

Carne v Crime and Corruption Commission [2021] QSC 228

CONSTITUTIONAL LAW - THE NON-JUDICIAL ORGANS OF GOVERNMENT - THE LEGISLATURE - GENERAL MATTERS - PRIVILEGES - PRIVILEGE OF PARLIAMENTARY DEBATES AND PROCEEDINGS - where the Crime and Corruption Commission undertook an investigation into the applicant - where a report was produced - where the report was presented to the Parliamentary Crime and Corruption Commission - where the Parliamentary Crime and Corruption Commission is a committee of the Legislative Assembly of Queensland - where the applicant challenged aspects of the report - whether the preparation of the report was part of the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly of Queensland - whether parliamentary privilege and immunity attached to the preparation of the report - whether the applicant seeks to question or impeach the proceedings

STATUTES - ACTS OF PARLIAMENT - INTERPRETATION - where the Crime and Corruption Commission prepared a report purportedly under s 64 and s 69 of the Crime and Corruption Act 2001 - where the report was delivered to the Parliamentary Crime and Corruption Commission - where the Parliamentary Crime and Corruption Commission is a committee of the Legislative Assembly of Queensland - where the applicant argued that parliamentary privilege did not attach to the report unless it was a "report" for the purposes of s 64 and s 69 of the Crime and Corruption Act 2001 - whether on a proper construction of the Crime and Corruption Act 2001 the report was a "report" - where a provision of the Crime and Corruption Act 2001 bestowed parliamentary privilege on a report in certain circumstances - whether that section impliedly restricted privilege which may otherwise arise

Allwood v Sundin, Chung, Greaves & Anor [2021] QCA 196

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – JUDICIAL REVIEW – PROCEDURE AND EVIDENCE – EXTENSION OF TIME – where, from 2008 until 21 July 2014, the appellant suffered a work related psychiatric/psychological injury (the first injury) and later, from 22 July 2014 until January 2015, suffered a work related aggravation of a pre-existing psychiatric/psychological injury (the second injury) – where the Medical Assessment Tribunal - Psychiatric assessed the appellant's degree of permanent impairment from the first injury at four per cent, which meant that he was ineligible to seek common law damages in relation to that injury – where the appellant was out of time to bring an application for judicial review – where the appellant's explanation for the delay is that he was not initially "aggrieved" by the decision, but became aggrieved upon receipt of a psychiatrist's report which made it clear that his claim for damages as a result of the second injury could not be such that would compensate him for the psychiatric injury that he suffered during his employment – where the primary judge found that was not a satisfactory explanation for the appellant's delay – where the primary judge found that some of the appellant's grounds of review were arguable – where the primary judge found in the absence of a satisfactory explanation for delay it would not be in the public interest to grant the extension of time – where the primary judge found a grant of an extension would not be fair and equitable in the circumstances – whether the primary judge erred in exercising her discretion to extend the time. Judicial Review Act 1991 Qld s 7, s 20, s 26; Workers' Compensation and Rehabilitation Act 2003 Qld s 237, s 505

Freeman v Montgomery [2021] QDC 210

PROCEDURE – POWER OF COURT TO PUNISH FOR CONTEMPT – PENALTY – where an order was made, by consent, which required the plaintiff to deliver up vacant possession of property by a specified date, not to do anything which would impede the sale of the property and to withdraw a caveat he had lodged over the property – where defendant alleged contempt against plaintiff respondent in failing to comply with each order – whether the plaintiff respondent knowingly and without lawful excuse failed to comply with the orders – whether distinct acts in breach of the order to give possession were one contempt or several contempts – whether the plaintiff knowingly and without lawful excuse failed to comply with the orders – where acts were contumacious, persistent and deliberate – whether rules of evidence apply to sentencing proceedings for civil contempt –where plaintiff expressed no remorse and make no apology – where the plaintiff did not take opportunities to comply with the orders after the application for contempt was filed – where there is a need for personal and general deterrence – whether a custodial sentence is appropriate in all the circumstances

Criminal Code 1899 Qld ss. 2, 3; District Court of Queensland Act 1967 Qld ss. 105, 129;Justices Act 1886 Qld

Land Title Act 1994 Qld ss. 126, 127, 130

Legislation

Commonwealth

Bills

Sex Discrimination and Fair Work (Respect at Work) Amendment Bill 2021

Assent Act no: 104 Year: 2021 10 Sept 2021 - Implements certain recommendations of the Australian Human Rights Commission report, Respect@Work: National Inquiry into Sexual Harassment in Australian Workplaces by amending the: Australian Human Rights Commission Act 1986 to amend the definition of 'unlawful discrimination'; and extend the period of time between an alleged incident and the lodging of a complaint in relation to the President's discretion to terminate a complaint

Commonwealth Electoral Amendment (Integrity of Elections) Bill 2021

On 2 September 2021 the Senate referred the Commonwealth Electoral Amendment (Integrity of Elections) Bill 2021for inquiry and report by 14 October 2021. The closing date for submissions is 20 September 2021.

Commonwealth Electoral Amendment (Integrity of Elections) Bill 2021

Introduced Senate 01 Sept 2021 - A bill to amend the Commonwealth Electoral Act 1918 to provide for the routine auditing of the electronic component of Australian federal elections and the provision of voter identification. This bill does not cover referendums.

Charter of the United Nations Amendment Bill 2021

Finally passed both Houses - 02 Sept 2021 - Amends the Charter of the United Nations Act 1945 to: Specify that certain counter-terrorism financial sanctions lists and revocations be made by legislative instrument; and confirm the validity of action that has been taken, or which may need to be taken, in respect of conduct in relation to existing counter-terrorism financial sanctions listings that were made but not registered on the Federal Register of Legislation at the time of their making.

Courts and Tribunals Legislation Amendment (2021 Measures No. 1) Bill 2021

Senate – 3rd reading – 02 Sept 2021 - Amends the: A New Tax System (Family Assistance) (Administration) Act 1999, Administrative Appeals Tribunal Act 1975, Child Support (Registration and Collection) Act 1988, Paid Parental Leave Act 2010 and Social Security (Administration) Act 1999 to standardise, across all divisions, the powers of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) to issue summonses to require persons to give evidence or produce documents; Administrative Appeals Tribunal Act 1975 in relation to: Procedural fairness; alternative dispute resolution processes; constitution and reconstitution of the AAT; dismissal powers; correction of errors; appointments, authorisations and assignments; taxation of costs; and protection and immunity of reviewers in the Immigration Assessment Authority; and more....

Independent National Security Legislation Monitor Amendment Bill 2021

Senate 2nd reading – 02 Sept 2021 - Amends the Independent National Security Legislation Monitor Act 2010 to: Enable the Independent National Security Legislation Monitor (INSLM) to report on own-motion inquiries in standalone reports; provide that the INSLM's annual report may include information relating to the performance of the INSLM's functions in relation to a referral from the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security; specify reporting arrangements for statutory reviews conducted by the INSLM; provide a framework for the engagement of staff (including contractors) to assist the INSLM in the performance of its functions or exercise of its powers; and provide current and former staff of the INSLM with certain legal protections during the course of assisting the INSLM with performing functions or exercising powers of the INSLM.

Crimes Amendment (Remissions of Sentences) Bill 2021

On 26 August 2021, the Senate referred the Crimes Amendment (Remissions of Sentences) Bill 2021 to the Legal and Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee for inquiry and report by 14 October 2021. The deadline for submissions to this inquiry is 17 September 2021.

No Requirement for Medical Treatment (Including Experimental Injections) Without Consent (Implementing Article 6 of the Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights) Bill 2021

HR 30 August 2021 – Although Australia is signatory to the Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights, the articles of this Declaration do not form part of Australian law. 4. Australians are currently not receiving 'adequate information' to enable them to give 'free and informed consent' in regard to the administration of preventative medical intervention (the covid vaccinations).

Regulations

Broadcasting Services (Parental Lock) Amendment Technical Standard 2021 (No.2)

06/09/2021 - This instrument amends the Broadcasting Services (Parental Lock) Technical Standard 2020 to correct a technical legal flaw in the definition of domestic digital television receiver that was included by the Broadcasting Services (Parental Lock) Amendment Technical Standard 2021 (No. 1).

Biosecurity (Human Biosecurity Emergency) (Human Coronavirus with Pandemic Potential) Variation (Extension No. 3) Instrument 2021

02/09/201 - This instrument amends the Biosecurity (Human Biosecurity Emergency) (Human Coronavirus with Pandemic Potential) Declaration 2020 to extend the human biosecurity emergency period for a further 3 months until 17 December 2021.

Marriage (Celebrancy Qualifications or Skills) Amendment (Guidelines) Determination 2021

01/09/2021 - This instrument amends the Marriage (Celebrancy Qualifications or Skills) Determination 2018 to include a reference to the Guidelines on the Marriage Act 1961 for Authorised Celebrants September 2021 as a training material to be utilised in the delivery of the Certificate IV in Celebrancy.

Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia Legislation (Consequential Amendments and Other Measures) Regulations 2021

30/09/2021 - This instrument amends family law and court-related regulations to ensure that they continue to operate effectively following the commencement of the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia Act 2021 and the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia (Consequential Amendments and Transitional Provisions) Act 2021. It also makes minor and consequential amendments to other Commonwealth regulations to reflect the commencement of the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia.

Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia (Consequential Amendments and Transitional Provisions) Rules 2021

30/09/2021 - This instrument provides transitional rules in respect of amendments to the Federal Court and Federal Circuit Court Regulation 2012 and the Family Law (Fees) Regulation 2012 made by the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia Legislation (Consequential Amendments and Other Measures) Regulations 2021.

Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia (Division 2) (Family Law) Rules 2021

30/09/2021 - These Rules adopt the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia (Family Law) Rules 2021 to apply in family law and child support proceedings in the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia (Division 2), in order to harmonise the rules of court that apply across the federal family law and child support jurisdictions.

Family Law (State and Territory Courts) Rules 2021

30/09/2021 - This instrument adopts the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia (Family Law) Rules 2021 to apply to state and territory courts exercising family law jurisdiction, in order to harmonise the rules of court that apply to all courts when exercising family law jurisdiction (with the exclusion of Western Australia).

Queensland

Subordinate legislation as made – 01 September 2021

No 136 Parliamentary Service Rule 2021

Reminders

No 122 Statutory Instruments (Exemptions from Expiry) Amendment Regulation 2021

The Regulation, commences on 1 September 2021

No 127 Criminal Practice (Fees and Allowances) Regulation 2021

This Regulation is Made under the Coroners Act 2003, Justices Act 1886, and Supreme Court of Queensland Act 1991. The purpose of the Regulation is to replace the Criminal Practice (Fees) Regulation 2010, and continue to provide a transparent and equitable fee regime for accessing court exhibits, documents and other things from criminal proceedings, and a transparent and equitable compensatory scheme for prosecution witnesses in criminal proceedings). The Regulation, commences on 1 September 2021

No 128 Witness Protection Regulation 2021

This Regulation is Made under the Witness Protection Act 2000 (the Act). The Regulation, which commences on 1 September 2021, remakes the 2011 Regulation to support the main objective of the Act.

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.