Before you set up a cryptocurrency exchange.

Determine the service(s) you will provide as part of your cryptocurrency exchange, and what will be traded. For example, consider:

Will you exchange crypto to fiat, crypto to crypto, or both?

What virtual assets will be exchanged?

Will you operate as a broker or market maker?

Will you provide e-wallets?

Will you provide other services (cross-border payments, DeFi, etc)?

Determine the structure of your cryptocurrency exchange. For example:

Will it be centralised or decentralised?

How will you maintain liquidity?

What services will be outsourced (if any)?

Draw up an end-to-end funds flow, and crypto flow, diagram

Determine your target market and, if you are located overseas, what services will be provided in Australia

Set up an Australian entity (if required)

Seek legal advice on which Australian regulatory regimes apply

Prepare and lodge an AFSL application (if required)

Design and implement an AML/CTF Program including an AML/CTF Risk Assessment (if required)

Enrol and register as a Digital Currency Exchange with AUSTRAC (if required)

If you will outsource any functions, ensure appropriate outsourced agreements are drafted and executed

Draft Terms and Conditions, Privacy Policy and Data Breach Policy for your exchange

Draft Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (if required)

Review promotional material for compliance with Australian consumer laws

Next steps

