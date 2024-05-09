As the world confronts climate change, companies, policymakers, and individuals recognise the need for urgent action. Businesses embracing sustainability can gain a competitive edge by addressing emissions with tailored solutions. One key tool is the carbon market, where entities buy, sell, and retire carbon allowances.



For years, the primary capability managing emitters' carbon challenges has been comprised of policy, compliance and technical expertise. The emergence of carbon markets has added a new dimension to this landscape. These markets, including cap-and-trade systems, serve as platforms for players to engage in transactions and retirements of carbon emission allowances and credits. Their primary aim? To accelerate greenhouse gas emissions reduction via economic incentives. The burgeoning scale of global carbon markets presents opportunity for enterprises to expedite the construction of commercial carbon teams. Building internal capabilities not only enhances resilience but also bolsters competitive advantage in an increasingly carbon-conscious marketplace.



This article, published by Alvarez & Marsal Southeast Asia & Australia (SEAA) experts Graham MacGregor and Daniel Hund, explores how organisations can navigate carbon markets to mitigate risk, unlock value, and de-risk with carbon credits.

This article contains significant contributions from Hayes O'Connor, A&M Manager.

Originally published 01 May 2024

