The Queensland Government has today announced it will undertake a review of the Wind Farm Code (State Code 23) and the accompanying guidelines, which are used in the land planning assessment for the development of wind farm projects in Queensland.

State Code 23 sets the assessment benchmarks (criteria) for the assessment of wind farm projects. The existing guidelines are designed to assist applicants prepare development applications and assist in responding to performance outcomes and acceptable outcomes for State Code 23.The Government announcement indicates that the review of State Code 23 and the accompanying guidelines will aim to:

Better protect areas of high ecological and biodiversity value;

Protect the Great Barrier Reef from the impact of construction;

Identify and assess viable haulage routes upfront;

Bring acoustic criteria into line with current best practice approaches;

Highlight rehabilitation requirements and expectations; and

Require proponents to investigate the impact their construction will have on local workforces and accommodation.

The proposed changes are expected to be released upon the opening for community consultation on 7 August 2023.

The Ministerial Announcement can be read here.

Next steps

The proposed changes will be open for consultation on Monday 7 August 2023 until 4 September 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.