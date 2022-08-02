Episode 17 – Environment: "New government, who dis?" – Australian Federal Election results with Kathryn Pacey

Mel and Tim are joined by Kathryn Pacey to break down an historic election where climate change materially – and positively – impacted the result. The first six weeks of a new government have provided much to discuss including the Climate Change Bill to be introduced in the first week of parliament, a review to ensure the integrity of the carbon credit system (and similarly the Safeguard Mechanism), a $20 billion investment in transmission infrastructure and a raft of commitments in relation to green energy technologies. Along with the review of the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act, a new environmental regulator and likely greater focus on action to benefit biodiversity.

