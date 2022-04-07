Mel and Tim discuss a key battleground ahead of the election, climate change action, with Graham Phelan, ESG Lead for Frontier Economics. Graham takes a look back at previous election results to predict whether climate change action and the recent natural disasters will influence the 2022 election outcome - and considers if it's time to put carbon pricing back on the agenda. Graham discusses the importance of ESG for Australia's international competitiveness and the proactive measures being taken by businesses and financial regulators to protect the economy and environment. Lastly, we touch on the issues impacting voters' hip pockets - inflation, interest rates, petrol and (of course) beer prices.

About this podcast series

We explore the topical Environment, Social and Governance issues of the day in Australia.

Each episode, Partners Timothy Stutt and Melanie Debenham are joined by an expert third wheel guest to explore the issues from their unique perspectives.

Mel is an expert on business-critical environment, planning, heritage and native title regulation in Australia. Tim specialises in ESG from a corporate governance perspective, including market disclosure, risk management and shareholder engagement/activism.

We wish to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the lands Mel and Tim are recording from, the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation in Perth and the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation in Sydney. We wish to acknowledge and respect their continuing culture and the contribution they make to the life of this country.

