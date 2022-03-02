Episode 10 – All eyes on COP27 with Silke Goldberg, HSF's Global Head of ESG and lead for the firm's Climate Change practice

In the first episode for 2022, Tim and Mel are joined by Silke Goldberg, HSF's Global Head of ESG and Climate Change practice lead. Silke embarks on some time travel to tackle the big ESG questions. After a 'COP of two speeds' last year, Silke asserts there is everything to play for at COP27 in Egypt this November, including investment opportunities and the final building blocks for a long-awaited global carbon market.

self

Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · The Third Wheel Podcast (ESG in Australia): Episode 10

Missed an episode? Click here.

About this podcast series

We explore the topical Environment, Social and Governance issues of the day in Australia.

Each episode, Partners Timothy Stutt and Melanie Debenham are joined by an expert third wheel guest to explore the issues from their unique perspectives.

Mel is an expert on business-critical environment, planning, heritage and native title regulation in Australia. Tim specialises in ESG from a corporate governance perspective, including market disclosure, risk management and shareholder engagement/activism.

We wish to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the lands Mel and Tim are recording from, the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation in Perth and the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation in Sydney. We wish to acknowledge and respect their continuing culture and the contribution they make to the life of this country.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.