Climate change has rapidly transformed the approach to supply chains and procurement. To address emerging supply chain risks and adapt to the requirements of rapidly evolving expectations, organisations need to understand and consider the transition taking place and be proactive and innovative in their approach going forward.

This practical guide has been designed to help organisations identify issues in their supply chain contracts, as well as suggesting ways forward. It is useful for organisations that are either a supplier or contractor, a purchaser or principal, or in many cases both.

You can access a copy of the guide here

