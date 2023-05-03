Episode 20: In conversation with Jerome Doraisamy, Lawyers Weekly

Join Jason Betts and Aoife Xuereb as they sit down with Jerome Doraisamy, Editor of Lawyers Weekly to discuss his editorial approach, the adoption of social media to interact with the public, and concerns for the development of young lawyers in the post-pandemic era.

Watch

Listen

self

About this series

Our series charting group actions in Australia brings you the latest developments in accessible video and podcast form

Join our leading class action experts for an informal discussion as they unpack the headlines, explain the issues and share their views on the latest class action developments. In this series, we present 15-20 minute sessions designed to bring you quickly up to speed, in what is a significant and rapidly changing area of risk for Australian organisations.

Listen to the series here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.