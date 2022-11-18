Episode 19: Insuring yourself against class action defence costs

Join our expert panel of Peter Holloway, Anne Hoffmann and Priscilla Bourne as they discuss the myriad considerations to make as an insurance policyholder when it comes to managing class action defence costs.

About this series

Our series charting group actions in Australia brings you the latest developments in accessible video and podcast form

Join our leading class action experts for an informal discussion as they unpack the headlines, explain the issues and share their views on the latest class action developments. In this series, we present 15-20 minute sessions designed to bring you quickly up to speed, in what is a significant and rapidly changing area of risk for Australian organisations.

