Episode 17: Bracing for a year of change

Our expert panel of Jason Betts, Aoife Xuereb, and Melissa Gladstone-Joyce discuss what a new government means for the class action landscape, and revisit their 2022 predictions by sharing key developments on issues such as class closure and the award of contingency fees.

About this series

Our series charting group actions in Australia brings you the latest developments in accessible video and podcast form

Join our leading class action experts for an informal discussion as they unpack the headlines, explain the issues and share their views on the latest class action developments. In this series, we present 15-20 minute sessions designed to bring you quickly up to speed, in what is a significant and rapidly changing area of risk for Australian organisations.

Listen to the series here.

