O'Brien Criminal and Civil Solicitors represented Bill Spedding in his action against the NSW Police Force. Today, the NSW Supreme Court awarded Bill Spedding $1.48 million plus interest. The Court held that he suffered malicious prosecution by NSW Police during the 2014 investigation of missing boy William Tyrell.

Go to this page for statements by Bill Spedding and Peter O'Brien, our principal solicitor. You will also find the background to the malicious prosecution case and our thanks to our solicitors and barristers.





Bill Spedding in an interview with ABC Four Corners in 2019

