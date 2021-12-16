The Facts

Licensee issued with a firearms licence

The licensee was the holder of a firearms licence issued under the NSW Firearms Act.

The licence was issued in 2011 with an expiry date in 2017 and was for recreational purposes such as sport, target shooting, hunting and vermin control.

Licensee's firearms licence revoked following execution of search warrant

In 2012 the police executed a search warrant of the licensee's home and seized a number of items. These included a rifle fitted with a stock and a 3D printer which was thought to be used to manufacture weapons.

The police then revoked the licensee's firearms licence on the grounds that it was not in the public interest for him to continue to hold such a licence.

Licensee seeks reinstatement of firearms licence

The licensee made an unsuccessful application for internal review of this decision, after which he lodged an application for review by the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

The tribunal ruled in favour of the police and the licensee appealed to the tribunal's appeals panel.

case a - The case for the Commissioner of Police case b - The case for the licensee The licensee has engaged in behaviour that poses a risk to public safety.

He was in possession of a rifle which had a stock fitted to it that was designed to operate telescopically. This was a prohibited firearm under the firearms legislation.

The licensee says that he made modifications to the stock to stop it from being used telescopically, however our expert was still able to do so.

Although the licensee's licence did not authorise him to manufacture or attempt to manufacture parts for firearms, he nevertheless attempted to manufacture a magazine with a capacity of more than ten rounds using his 3D printer. Had he succeeded, the resulting firearm part would have been a prohibited weapon.

As Commissioner of Police, I have the power under the firearms legislation to revoke a licence if satisfied that it is not in the public interest for a person to continue to hold that licence.

It is clearly not in the public interest for this licensee to continue to hold a licence, given his possession of the prohibited firearm and his nefarious 3D printing activities.

The appeals panel must reject the licensee's appeal and uphold the revocation of his firearms licence. It's true that my rifle stock was designed to operate on a telescopic basis. In order to move the stock in that fashion, the "pin" that locked it in the position needed to be pulled in a downward motion. However, I made alterations to the pin and inserted cardboard around the pin to prevent the telescopic action from being readily engaged.

These modifications were in place at the time the police seized my rifle, so I was not in possession of a prohibited firearm.

Nor was I attempting to make firearm parts with my 3D printer. The items identified in the evidence to support this theory were scale models, were not functional due to their incompleteness and the plastic used for printing was not of a suitable quality to produce a functioning part.

Since I did not possess a prohibited weapon and I did not act unlawfully in using my 3D printer, the Commissioner of Police was wrong to revoke my licence on public interest grounds.

It follows that the appeals panel must reinstate my licence.

