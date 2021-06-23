The Facts

Daughter, son-in-law and mother live together in rented house in town

A mother, daughter and son-in-law lived together in a house they rented in town.

However, they all agreed that in order for the daughter and son-in-law to provide accommodation and care properly for the mother, they would need a larger house.

To achieve this objective, they signed a deed of family arrangement.

Deed specifies benefits to mother in exchange for financial contribution

The deed required the daughter and son-in-law to purchase a specified property in the town "or some other suitable accommodation". They would also allow the mother to live with them.

The deed also required them to take care of the mother's needs and to fund her transition to an aged person's unit or care facility when necessary.

The mother agreed to provide her life savings of $220,000 to the daughter and son-in-law to assist with the purchase of the specified property, which was priced at $470,000.

In December 2011 the daughter and son-in-law completed the purchase of the property and moved into it with the mother.

Relocation out of town leads to mother demanding return of money

A few years later, the daughter and son-in-law informed the mother that they were selling the house in town and buying a more expensive house 25 kilometres outside of town.

In doing so they took out a large new bank loan.

The mother moved with them to the new house.

However, a short time later she moved out and demanded the return of the $220,000.

The daughter and son-in-law refused, asserting that the mother had agreed to the move.

Mother unsuccessfully seeks remedy in Supreme Court and lodges appeal

The mother filed a statement of claim with the Supreme Court of NSW, seeking the return of her $220,000 gift.

The Supreme Court rejected her claim, and she appealed to the NSW Court of Appeal.

case a - The case for the daughter and son-in-law case b - The case for the mother Mum consented to moving with us to a house outside of town and did so knowing that she wouldn't get her $220,000 back.

We discussed with mum selling the property in town and buying the property 25 kilometres outside of town before we made the purchase.

Mum even came with us three times to look at the new property before we bought it and never made any objections.

Before buying the property, we specifically asked mum if she wanted to move, and if she did not, whether she wanted her money back. We made sure to have this conversation with mum because we were taking out a large new loan and wanted to be absolutely certain that there were going to be no complications in the future. Mum told us that she wanted to move to the new property and that she didn't want her money back.

If anything, mum was excited about the move. When she saw the property, she said that "it ticks the vast majority of the boxes".

We relied on mum's assurances that she consented to the move, taking on a bigger mortgage in order to buy the new house. Mum can't just change her mind now and demand her money back. To do so would be detrimental to us.

Mum should be estopped (restrained) from breaking her promise to us. I never consented to the move out of town or said that I wouldn't accept repayment of my $220,000 contribution.

In fact, I told my daughter and son-in-law right from the beginning that I didn't want to move because the house wasn't a suitable place for me as an 80-year-old.

The house is too far from town, where all my friends and other relatives live. It's on a narrow, steep and windy road, and is isolated, with no shops, hospitals or other medical facilities. It also has no public transport available.

It's true that I saw the house three times before the purchase, but while there, my daughter and son-in-law would take me out to the open area and I would get roasted by them as a gradual intimidation. I felt bullied and thought I had no choice but to move.

The court should order that my $220,000 gift be returned to me, because my daughter and son-in-law moved into unsuitable accommodation without my consent.

So, which case won? Cast your judgment below to find out

Case A ✔ Case B ✔

