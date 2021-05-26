To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Facts
Two brothers co-own rice farm
A husband and wife began farming in the 1950s.
Over several decades they purchased four farms and involved
their children in a family farming partnership.
Two of their children, brothers G and M, co-owned one of the
farms, growing irrigated rice.
Brothers co-own shares in water utility
G and M also jointly held shares in the utility that regulated
the supply of irrigation water to their farm. The shares had water
rights associated with them.
After the introduction of the market for water rights in 2007, a
substantial value could be attributable to those shares.
G sells his interest in rice farm to M
In April 2000, the family had a conference to discuss dissolving
the family farming partnership.
As part of these discussions, it was agreed that M would buy
G's interest in their farm.
In June 2000, G sold his interest in the farm to M for $250,000.
The family also signed a deed of dissolution of the
partnership.
M paid a deposit of $25,000 and granted G a mortgage of $225,000
to secure the balance of the purchase price.
Shares and associated water rights remain in joint names
When the sale was completed, the land title to the farm was
transferred into M's name, but the shares in the water utility
remained in joint names.
After that point, M conducted the farm's operations without
any communication with G, except in relation to the mortgage.
In September 2008, G wrote to M, offering to sell his interest
in their shares in the water utility to M at their current market
value.
M took issue with this, believing that he had already purchased
these shares in the land sale, although the shares had yet to be
formally transferred.
G commences legal action to sell shares in water utility
G commenced legal action in the Supreme Court, seeking the
appointment of a trustee to sell the shares in the water utility
and to divide the proceeds of sale between G and M equally in
accordance with their co-ownership of those shares.
In response, M asked the court for an order requiring G to
transfer his interest in the shares to M.
It was up to the court to decide whether M had purchased not
only the legal title to the farm, but also the shares and
associated water rights.
case a - The case for M
case b - The case for G
My brother, G, may technically have a legal interest in the
shares, but he should be estopped (barred) by the court from
insisting upon those legal rights.
G encouraged me to assume that the sale of the farm included
the shares and associated water rights. At the family conference in
April 2000, I asked G if the sale was "land and water",
and G replied "yes". G also told me "I am selling
everything, you go your way, I go mine." I took this to mean a
complete separation of all joint property, including the
shares.
Relying on this assumption, I treated the shares and the water
allocation as my own property, paying the full costs of the water
supplied to the farm each year from 2000 onwards.
Clearly G knew that I was operating under the assumption that I
was the sole owner of the shares, since he never offered to
contribute to the cost of the water.
I will suffer significant detriment if G is allowed to insist
upon his strict legal right to the shares. I could even lose my
water allocation for the farm.
The court should therefore declare that G holds his interest in
the shares on trust for me and require him to transfer this
interest to me.
I never encouraged my brother, M, to assume that the sale of
the farm included the shares and associated water rights. When I
agreed that the sale was for "land and water", I meant
the water then already on the farm, not the water rights.
Even if the court concludes that by "land and water"
I meant water rights, the contract for sale prevents G from relying
on any representations not expressly provided for in the contract.
The contract was silent on whether the shares and associated water
rights were included in the sale.
In June 2000 I gave M a power of attorney that he could use in
his dealings with the utility company to access my share of the
farm's water allocation each year. So M clearly knew that he
wasn't the sole owner of the shares and associated water
rights.
I did nothing to foster an assumption by M that the shares and
associated water rights were included in the sale, so I should not
be barred from exercising my legal rights in relation to the shares
that we co-own.
The court should appoint a trustee to sell the shares and
divide the proceeds of sale equally between M and me.