If you are a Charity or Not-for-Profit (NFP) there are a number of financial reporting changes that will impact your annual information statement (AIS) and financial reporting obligations at 30 June 2022. These are driven by the Australian Charities and Not-for-Profits Commission (ACNC) 'red tape reduction' project and also by a drive to increase transparency by Not-for-profits. There are also minor impacts from the Australian Accounting Standards Board's (AASB's) new Financial Reporting Framework. You need to consider and incorporate these changes in your upcoming financial reports and AISs.

They include:

Increases in reporting thresholds

Replacement of Reduced Disclosure financial statements with Simplified Disclosures

Introduction of Key management personnel and related party disclosures for some large charities

Requirements for directors to obtain a Directors ID.

These changes may have a significant impact on your charities reporting requirements and the preparation of this years financial statements may take additional effort as you implement these new disclosure requirements. If you need any assistance with transitioning to the new Simplified Disclosures financial statements or implementing any of the other changes required by the ACNC please contact your local Moore Australia Advisor.

This article is issued as general commentary - please contact us about your specific circumstances.