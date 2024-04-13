A notice of assignment of debt is required by Queensland law when a debt is assigned to a new creditor. Issued to the debtor, it essentially documents that the debt has been transferred from the old creditor (assignor) to a new one (assignee).

It's the new creditor's responsibility to send the notice to ensure they:

Comply with the law – In Queensland, the notice of assignment of a debt should be in writing and comply with section 199 of the Property Law Act 1974 (QLD). Issuing such notice to the debtor is a precondition for the assignment becoming legally effective.

IS THERE A LIMITATION PERIOD OR ANYTHING ELSE TO BE WARY OF?

The Property Law Act 1974 (QLD) doesn't specify an exact timeframe within which a new creditor must issue a debtor a notice of assignment of debt, but there are some important time considerations to keep in mind:

Prompt notification – Despite there being no explicit time limit, it's generally recommended that the notice be provided promptly after the assignment has taken place. The key practical reason for this is to avoid the debtor making a repayment to the old creditor, which can make it tricky for the new assignee to recoup the money.

So while there's no specific limitation period for providing a notice of assignment of debt in Queensland, it's important to ensure you receive repayments from the get-go and are able to fully recoup the debt within the limitation period for debt recovery (generally 6 years).