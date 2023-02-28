ARTICLE

What is a Mortgagee in Possession? This video outlines the Mortgagee in Possession process, timelines, duties of an Agent and the benefits of such an appointment.

In the video, you'll discover these key points:

What Mortgagee in Possession is How is an Agent for Mortgagee in Possession appointment commenced What are the standard duties of an Agent for Mortgagee in Possession What are the benefits of an appointment of an Agent for Mortgagee in Possession How are the proceeds from the sale of the property distributed How long does it typically take to complete the process

