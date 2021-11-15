ARTICLE

In the media

Federal Court slams criminal case against ANZ as a 'complete shemozzle'

Prosecutors ditch a long-running criminal case against ANZ and one of its senior executives after the Federal Court describes the matter as a "complete shemozzle" and "fairly pointless" (04 November 2021). More...

PS Agencies warned to avoid cartel collusions

The ACCC has alerted public sector Agencies to take care when dealing with procurement processes that they don't inadvertently break the law, and encourages public sector procurement professionals to identify and remedy any potentially anti-competitive elements in any procurement procedures, policies or guidelines (04 November 2021). More...

ACCC's call to crank Google's search engine

The ACCC's third Digital Services report has called for greater powers to combat Google's dominance in search engines in Australia. Mr Sims said the ACCC recommended that it be given the power to develop and implement a mandatory search engine choice screen and to develop additional measures to improve competition and consumer choice in search engines (01 November 2021). More...

Aussie firm to launch $100M class action over dodgy QOIN token

The issuers of the Australian token QOIN are set to face a $100 million lawsuit accusing them of pyramid selling and fraud. Law firm Salerno Law plans to file a lawsuit accusing BPS Financial Limited — the company behind the QOIN token — of engaging in misleading and deceptive conduct, pyramid selling of financial products, and failing to comply with financial services regulations (01 November 2021).

Warning on cartel conduct risk in public sector tenders

The ACCC is warning public sector agencies to be alert to the potential for collusion between bidders during procurement processes, following a recent ACCC investigation where departmental processes contemplated cooperation by competing businesses on government tenders (01 October 2021). More...

New TPG and iiNet customers asked to waive their service guarantee rights

Two of the groups' brands, TPG and iiNet, require new customers to waive the Customer Service Guarantee. In some cases, these waivers are obtained verbally, and customers may be confused about what they've agreed to. Just because they are waiving that guarantee doesn't mean they lose their other rights [such as protection against] misleading and deceptive conduct, according to Andrew Williams, Australian Communications Consumer Action Network (01 October 2021). More...

Former export manager of pharmaceutical ingredient company pleads guilty to criminal cartel charges

Christopher Kenneth Joyce, the former export manager of pharmaceutical ingredient company Alkaloids of Australia Pty Ltd, has pleaded guilty to criminal cartel conduct in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court, under the Competition and Consumer Act, formerly called the Trade Practices Act (26 October 2021). More...

ACCC alleges cartel conduct by roof tilers

The ACCC has taken civil action against two Sydney roof tiling businesses and their directors, alleging cartel conduct. The ACCC's allegations also include that, in August 2019, First Class and Mr Shingles engaged in bid rigging for the supply of slate roofing services at the Wesley College at the University of Sydney (25 October 2021). More...

