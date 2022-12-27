FTI Consulting provides independent valuation services for financial reporting requirements under IFRS and A-IFRS, whether it be share based payments, purchased price allocation, impairment testing or valuation of financial instruments. Our specialist team has extensive experience providing valuations for a multitude of purposes, including financial reporting, as well as across multiple industries and geographies.
Key Services
- Fair valuations of assets, liabilities and securities to assist with meeting financial reporting requirements
- Valuation reports meeting Australian and international valuation standards for:
-
- purchase price allocation
- impairment testing
- share based payments
- Contemporaneous valuations in transactions and financial due diligence reviews - for buyers or vendors Opinions on fair value of:
-
- businesses
- shares
- debt
- intangible assets
- Fixed asset and property valuations in partnership with third parties
- Expert evidence for the courts, tribunals and other judicial bodies
Our Valuation Services
Clients trust FTI Consulting to provide independent, cost-effective and pragmatic valuation advice that complies with ASIC regulations, tax authority guidance, financial reporting and valuation standards. Our valuations can be applied across a broad range of commercial contexts, including:
Financial Reporting
- Purchase price allocation
- Impairment testing
- Share based payments
- Contingent consideration
- Financial instruments
- Leases
Taxation
- Tax consolidation
- Capital gains tax
- Principal asset test
- Small business concession
- Private ruling assistance
- Employee options
Transactions & Restructurings
- Independent Expert's Reports (IER)
- Valuation opinions and advice in restructuring contexts
- Valuation and modelling services to support transactions and restructurings
Transfer Pricing
- Valuation of intellectual property and other intangible assets
- Profit margin benchmarking
- Royalty rate benchmarking
- Licensing advice
- Benchmarking analysis for transfer pricing reports
Downloads
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.