FTI Consulting provides independent valuation services for financial reporting requirements under IFRS and A-IFRS, whether it be share based payments, purchased price allocation, impairment testing or valuation of financial instruments. Our specialist team has extensive experience providing valuations for a multitude of purposes, including financial reporting, as well as across multiple industries and geographies.

Key Services

Fair valuations of assets, liabilities and securities to assist with meeting financial reporting requirements

Valuation reports meeting Australian and international valuation standards for:

purchase price allocation impairment testing share based payments

Contemporaneous valuations in transactions and financial due diligence reviews - for buyers or vendors Opinions on fair value of:

businesses shares debt intangible assets

Fixed asset and property valuations in partnership with third parties

Expert evidence for the courts, tribunals and other judicial bodies

Our Valuation Services

Clients trust FTI Consulting to provide independent, cost-effective and pragmatic valuation advice that complies with ASIC regulations, tax authority guidance, financial reporting and valuation standards. Our valuations can be applied across a broad range of commercial contexts, including:

Financial Reporting

Purchase price allocation

Impairment testing

Share based payments

Contingent consideration

Financial instruments

Leases

Taxation

Tax consolidation

Capital gains tax

Principal asset test

Small business concession

Private ruling assistance

Employee options

Transactions & Restructurings

Independent Expert's Reports (IER)

Valuation opinions and advice in restructuring contexts

Valuation and modelling services to support transactions and restructurings

Transfer Pricing

Valuation of intellectual property and other intangible assets

Profit margin benchmarking

Royalty rate benchmarking

Licensing advice

Benchmarking analysis for transfer pricing reports

Downloads

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.