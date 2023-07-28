As our hypothetical whistleblower investigation draws to a close, we discuss how to maintain privilege in materials created as part of an investigation both during and after the investigation has concluded, including where regulators or other third parties may seek access. We also explore the tricky area of disclosure and our experts provide insights into the approaches to privilege claims by ASIC, APRA, the ATO and the ACCC.

Our Australian dispute resolution experts present LPP: The Legal Privilege Podcast, where we unpack the tricky concept of legal professional privilege (LPP) and apply some key principles to practical scenarios.

