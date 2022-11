ARTICLE

This chapter was originally published in the International Comparative Legal Guide (ICLG) Investor-State Arbitration 2023.

The ICLG Investor-State Arbitration 2023 covers common issues in investor-state arbitration laws and regulations across multiple jurisdictions.

The areas of law covered in each chapter of the guide include:

Treaties: current status and future developments

Legal frameworks

Recent significant changes and discussions

Case trends

Funding

The relationship between international tribunals and domestic courts

Recognition and enforcement

You can access a copy of ICLG Investor-State Arbitration 2023: Australia here, or click the 'DOWNLOAD PDF' below.

