In July 2021, John Keenan and Paul Croft from BRI Ferrier, together with Hannah Griffiths from Gilchrist Connell, presented at the Resolution Institute annual conferences on the topic of "Commercial disputes and restructuring options". The presentation highlights key areas of emerging disputes and canvasses a range of avenues for resolving disputes, from early intervention through to legal remedies for resolving disputes through restructuring and associated strategies

00:00 - Topic overview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKMwubQ0wK0&t=137s - Panellist introduction

06:15 - COVID-19 market observations

12:09 - Common areas of dispute - forensic accounting

19:09 - Legal options to manage disputes

22:07 - Judicial focus when determining disputes

24:04 - Evidentiary outcomes for determining disputes

31:25 - Judicial outcomes available

37:57 - Restructuring: Reduce destruction & distraction

47:05 - The importance of early intervention

51:29 - Wrap up: where to next?

