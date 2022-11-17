The Australian competition watchdog's proposals suggest a more muscular approach to regulating digital service providers

While certain proposals are ostensibly targeted at specific digital platforms, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's (ACCC's) recommendations (if adopted) will have broad ramifications for businesses that handle data or have an online presence.

Read our key takeaways here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.