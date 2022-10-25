ARTICLE

If you have an exciting new innovation or idea, you might consider setting up our own startup business. A startup is typically centred around a unique invention or idea, as opposed to a standard small business which (at the outset) usually enters a pre-existing market. However, launching a startup can be a costly venture, and sourcing investors to help you with those costs can be tricky. This article will outline different options for sourcing funding for your startup.

Who Can Invest in My Business?

Your new startup will go through different stages as it gets off the ground. In the beginning, founders will look to family, friends, or angel investors to provide initial funding. Once your startup is more established, you may be able to obtain funding from venture capitalist funds or other corporate investors.

Family and Friends

Funds raised from family and friends can help kick-start your idea. Typically, these investors want to see you succeed and are less concerned about securing a good financial return. To be fair to those people and to protect your personal relationships, it is essential not to overvalue your startup at this early stage.

Angel Investors

Alternatively, you might want an investor outside your personal circles to avoid putting those relationships at risk. In this case, angel investors are a great option to support the growth of your business. Angel investors are diverse but are usually successful business people who want to use their money to help support the startup community. These investors will be looking at your potential as a founder and your team. Often, these investors will take a hands-on approach and be open to sharing their expertise.